All the King County school districts had at least one passing levy or bond measure, except for Tahoma, whose three levies were all failing.

A $146 million Kent School District levy measure was passing by five votes in the most recent update from last week’s special election.

Voters were approving the six-year, capital-improvements levy measure by 50.01 percent of the 23,583 ballots. And 11,789 people voted against the measure, with 49.99 percent of the vote.

Kent’s other levy measure, which would account for about 20 percent of the district’s budget, was passing with 50.52 percent of the vote — or 262 votes, according to King County Elections.

The other 30 King County school-district levy and bond measures on last week’s special-election ballot weren’t nearly as close. All the districts had at least one passing measure, except for Tahoma, whose three levies were all failing.

Tahoma’s proposed enrichment levy that would generate $50 million over four years was failing with 46 percent of the vote. The levy would replace a current one that helps pay for costs not covered by the state, including special-education programs, security and 75 percent of salaries and benefits for nurses.

Critics said that the district, which serves Maple Valley, wasn’t transparent about its budgeting process and that, with property-tax increases, now isn’t the time to pass levies. In Maple Valley, property taxes will increase by 16 percent from last year, according to the King County Assessor’s Office.

The Tahoma School Board voted this week to put a two-year levy on the April special-election ballot.

Below are results released Wednesday afternoon from King County Elections. Final election results will be certified Friday.

Federal Way

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 58%

No: 42%

Enumclaw

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 56%

No: 43%

Highline

Expiring education programs and operations levy

Yes: 58%

No: 42%

Vashon Island

Expiring education programs and operations levy

Yes: 67%

No: 33%

Skykomish

Existing education and operations levy

Yes: 51%

No: 49%

Kent

Educational programs and operations levy

Yes: 51%

No: 49%

Capital improvements levy

Yes: 50.01%

No:49.99%

Tahoma

Educational programs and operations levy

Yes: 46%

No: 54%

Capital projects levy

Yes: 46%

No: 54%

School bus levy

Yes: 48%

No: 52%

Bellevue

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Technology and capital projects levy

Yes: 52%

No: 48%

Mercer Island

Education maintenance and operations levy

Yes: 72%

No: 28%

Snoqualmie Valley

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 52%

No: 48%

Capital projects (technology) levy

Yes: 52%

No: 48%

Riverview

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 52%

No: 47%

Technology and capital projects levy

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Transportation vehicle fund levy

Yes: 55%

No: 45%

Issaquah

Educational programs and operations levy

Yes: 51%

No: 49%

Capital projects levy

Yes: 54%

No: 46%

School bus levy

Yes: 57%

No: 43%

Shoreline

Educational programs and operations levy

Yes: 68%

No: 32%

Technology improvements and support levy

Yes: 69%

No: 31%

Lake Washington

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 54%

No: 46%

Capital projects levy

Yes: 55%

No: 45%

$2.99 million bond

Approved: 54%

Rejected: 46%

Northshore (includes King and Snohomish counties)

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 61%

No: 39%

Capital projects levy

Yes: 60%

No: 40%

$275 million bond

Approved: 59.3%

Rejected: 40.7%

Fife (includes King and Pierce counties)

Educational programs and operations levy

Yes: 68%

No: 32%

$176.3 million bond

Approved: 62%

Rejected: 38%