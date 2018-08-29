The teachers' union is holding a general membership meeting Wednesday to present the details of the contract to educators and vote on the deal.

Two weeks after the teachers union voted to authorize a strike, the Kent School District announced it had reached a tentative deal on Wednesday — and if the union approves the contract, schools will open as scheduled on Thursday.

According to a statement from the district, the agreement “includes an important investment in the school district’s teaching staff.”

The Kent Education Association posted a notice on its website saying negotiations concluded at around 4 a.m. Wednesday. This year, only salary was up for negotiation in Kent. The union is holding a general-membership meeting Wednesday to present the details of the contract to educators and vote on the deal. The news was first reported by the Kent Reporter.

“The next two years will still be difficult as the District works to maintain their fiscal responsibility, but with these salaries, we hope to be able to continue to attract and retain quality educators!” the union wrote online.

District and union officials did not immediately respond to request for comment, and no further details about the contract were available. During the 2017-18 school year, teachers in Kent earned between $46,463 and $87,575 depending on their experience and education level.

The deal comes amid widespread chaos as teachers’ unions and school districts across Washington state renegotiate their contracts. Contracts reopened for negotiation after state legislators redesigned school funding, giving school districts a nearly $1 billion windfall of cash this year, but confusing directions as to how it should be spent. Teachers in four Clark County districts — Vancouver, Battle Ground, Hockinson and Ridgefield — went on strike this week, canceling the first days of classes, The Columbian reported.

Seattle’s teachers union voted late Tuesday to authorize a strike if a deal isn’t reached before the first day of school on Sept. 5. By early Wednesday afternoon there was no news on what, exactly, was happening in negotiations.

“We are back at the table today and having good conversation,” Seattle Education Association President Phyllis Campano said in an email. Teachers are currently in their schools preparing classrooms and lesson plans for the first day of school. She added, “We work under the current contract until we have a new one.”

Times staff reporter Neal Morton contributed reporting.