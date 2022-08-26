The Kent School District did not come to an agreement on a contract with its striking teachers Friday, and district officials warned families to make alternate child care arrangements for Monday in case schools stay closed.

Kent isn’t the only district working on its contract. The Seattle Education Association’s contract expires Aug. 31, and union officials are currently in negotiations with Seattle Public Schools. The first day for Seattle students is Sept. 7, while Kent was to have started Thursday.

“Everything is on the table technically,” said Jennifer Matter, SEA president, who would not answer questions about the possibility of a strike except to say the goal is to come to an agreement by the end of this month.

Similar to the Kent Education Association, SEA is bargaining for higher pay. “We’re not competitive with surrounding school districts and many people are not earning living wages,” Matter said. “It’s another big bucket on the table we’re discussing.”

Seattle teachers make base pay that ranges between $63,000 and $123,000, depending on experience and degrees held, which is slightly more than teachers in Kent.

SEA, which has about 6,000 members, is also focused on changing the special education model so students receiving special education services can spend more time in general education classrooms, Matter said. Currently, there isn’t enough staffing to make that possible, she said.

Education for multilingual and English learners is also up for negotiations, Matter said. Currently, students who need these supports have to go to specific schools that provide language services. SEA’s goal is for English learner and multilingual services to be expanded to more schools so students who need these services can attend their neighborhood schools.

The district and SEA are in agreement that these systemic changes need to happen, Matter said, “it’s just how to make those changes where we’re not in agreement.”

“I think we’ve come up with really great solutions and proposals that reflect a lot of different educators, their voices and input,” she said. “We feel really strongly that our proposal is going to make workloads more sustainable and improve working conditions so people will not be as burnt out.”

KEA, with about 1,700 members, is bargaining for higher pay, smaller class sizes, and manageable caseloads for staff working with students in special education and English learners.

According to a Q&A posted on the district’s website Friday, “negotiations are continuing with a mediator from the Washington State Public Employment Relations Commission.” Union officials said those negotiations are continuing through the weekend.

Educators have expressed frustration with their salaries, saying they aren’t being paid at rates competitive enough to retain and recruit staff. The base pay range for Kent teachers is from $61,000 to $117,000, according to union salary data.

Caseloads have also overwhelmed educators. Kathleen Gilbert, a school psychologist at Kent and Springbrook elementary schools, said the current ratio in the district is one psychologist for every 1,100 students — more than double the recommendation from the National Association of School Psychologists, which is one for every 500 students.

“COVID exacerbated the needs that were already there,” Gilbert said. “We’re dealing with a generation of kids going through things nobody else has been through.” Adults, she said, “don’t know what it’s like to grow up in a pandemic.”

Eric Anderson, a twelfth grade English teacher at Kent-Meridian High School, said last year he had some classes with more than 30 students, considered a large class. He said there is a general feeling of disrespect and disconnect between district officials and those in classrooms.

Kent had an enrollment of about 25,000 students last year, making it one of the largest districts in the Seattle area. It’s also one of the most diverse school districts in Washington. About 70% of the enrollment is students of color, and 57% of students are low income, according to state figures.