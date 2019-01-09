Tickets are available now for Ignite Education Lab 2019. They're free but limited. Save the date, get your tickets and pitch us a talk while you still can.

As engagement editor for Education Lab, I’m always listening to you, our readers. From teachers to students to concerned community members, I’m constantly impressed by the insights readers share with our team.

Now, you have a chance to share them with the rest of the world at Ignite Education Lab 2019.

We’re asking you to a) register for this event to get your free tickets before they’re gone and b) pitch us your best idea, by Jan. 18, for a five-minute talk about your experiences with education.

What’s Ignite?

Since 2006, Ignite Seattle has held nearly 30 events that bring together Seattlelites for speedy talks on a variety of topics. We borrowed this format (with permission) to allow educators, parents and students to share their stories about schools and schooling. Ignite speakers use presentations with 20 slides timed to appear for just 15 seconds each. Watch the presentations from 2018’s Ignite Education Lab event to learn more.

What’s the plan for this year’s event?

All the details can be found on our event registration page, but here’s the gist:

Date: March 11, 2019

Time: 7-9 p.m., doors open at 6:30

Location: Campion Ballroom at Seattle University, 914 East Jefferson Street, Seattle, WA 98122

Price: Tickets are FREE but limited, so get yours while you can. All ages are welcome.

Can I still pitch a talk?

Yes! We’re accepting pitches from people of all ages and backgrounds until Jan. 18. We’ll select about a dozen people to speak on any topic pertaining to education, and we’re especially interested in subjects that we’ve covered in Education Lab stories, including special education, discipline, housing instability and equity.