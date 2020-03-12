On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties for more than a month.

Under the executive order, schools can hold classes until Monday, March 16. They must close by March 17 and remain closed until April 24.

The directive came just one day after Inslee put all school districts in Washington state on notice to create contingency plans in case they are ordered to close. He said he was planning to meet with superintendents in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

Across the three counties, nearly 563,600 attend public or charter schools. Roughly 216,700 of them qualify for subsidized meals, leaving many of the 43 school districts there scrambling to plan for feeding children during an extended closure.

Students with disabilities and children experiencing homelessness also are likely to bear the brunt of long periods without schools open. For many students who don’t have stable housing arrangements, school can be the one constant in their lives.

Ahead of the governor’s announcement, questions remained about how the closures will affect teacher pay and benefits, remote instruction, child care options and food distribution. A count of total enrollment in private schools was not immediately available.

Advertising

As of early Thursday, the state superintendent’s office had not issued guidance on child care.

“It will likely look different district by district,” Katy Payne, a spokesperson for the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in an email. “It will be different than normal school hours because districts will not be providing instruction, and it will only be a small subset of students.”

She added that the superintendent’s office expects districts to continue paying all staff, but it remains unclear what will happen for hourly workers. “It’s our preference they are paid, but we are still sorting it out,” Payne said.

By Wednesday, four large districts in King County — Seattle, Bellevue, Northshore and Lake Washington — had already announced they would close this week and tentatively resume classes later in March.

Under state law, public school districts must offer a minimum average of 1,080 instructional hours to high school students and 1,000 hours to all other grades. The state education department will waive days that school districts can’t make up past June 19.

In Franklin Pierce School District, nutritional services director Karen Brown quickly realized her plan to offer families a drive-up food service on days when school is closed would not work: more than 60% of students take the bus and can’t travel to school on their own.

Her new plan: deliver food straight to Franklin Pierce students.

“We will make the food and then put it on the buses,” she said, adding that students will get bagged breakfast and lunch each day. “We will take it to our highest populated areas, like apartment complexes or neighborhoods where a lot of our kids live.”

Coronavirus resources Coronavirus information and prevention tips: a visual guide

"Simple, low-tech things": The government's coronavirus advice

Washington state school closure tracker

What Seattle area public transit riders should know

Coronavirus timeline: How the outbreak has unfolded

Sign up for breaking news alerts

More on coronavirus »

(Anika Varty / The Seattle Times)

Staff writer Hannah Furfaro contributed reporting.