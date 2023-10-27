The winners of November’s Seattle Public Schools board elections will be making some very hard decisions this fall.

The district is experiencing declining enrollment and is staring down at a $104.4 million deficit for next school year. Parents are anxiously waiting to see if the district will be closing down schools to save money. And issues like school safety, helping students excel academically and mentally and counteracting racial inequities after the pandemic are perennial concerns.

Board members must live in the district they serve, and when there’s a primary, voters in that district pick the top two vote-getters. But in the general election, all voters across the city vote for candidates in all four districts.

District 1

Incumbent Liza Rankin and her opponent, Debbie Carlsen, are split on school closures, the productivity of community meetings about well-resourced schools and what the district should do to combat falling enrollment numbers.

Rankin, who was elected in 2019, is the parent of two kids in the district. Carlsen is a parent of one in the district and a parent-teacher association co-vice president.

On school closures: “A small school that was designed to meet the needs of a certain population and is staffed and sustained deliberately to be small is really different from a school that should serve 450 kids and only serves 150 kids right now,” Rankin said. “That’s not a cozy neighborhood school, that is a partially empty school.”

Rankin has heard from parents that a complete education for every student includes access to counseling, a nurse, a full-time librarian, a classroom teacher and support staff, among other things.

To provide all of these things, the district’s elementary schools must each have an enrollment of about 400 students, based on the state formula, she said. That’s why Rankin thinks the district must consider consolidation.

Superintendent Brent Jones echoed this in earlier interviews with The Seattle Times, saying that if the district combines schools, it might be able to provide more programs and resources.

The goal is not closure or consolidation but it would be “dishonest to say we shouldn’t or won’t consider it,” Rankin said.

Carlsen is skeptical that closing schools will save money or ensure that all schools will get all the resources.

She pointed out Jones has said that consolidating schools would save just $20 million — and the savings would materialize two to five years from now.

“There has been a lack of transparency about why this is being proposed and what is being proposed,” Carlsen said. “I want the district to be more transparent about this before we even venture down this road and that’s not happening.”

She doesn’t feel the district has brought the community along for what is a very serious decision, and said that while meetings discussing the meaning of a well-resourced school were a good start, they didn’t ask the community to prioritize what aspects of a well-resourced school were more important than others.

On budget cuts: Both candidates struggled to say what should be cut, in part because the district already made many cuts and in part because they said they needed more specific budget information.

“Where we are at now is about trade-offs and choices,” Rankin said.

Rankin said she opposes cutting more central office staff because “if it’s cut too much, the support is gone and that isn’t going to help our students.”

But transportation cuts could be on the table, in Rankin’s eyes.

Last year, the district considered moving from two start times to three to save an estimated $5 million in transportation costs, but it backed away after public outcry.

“Three tiers would be less expensive,” Rankin said, adding: “I know people don’t want to do that.”

Carlsen wonders if there are central staff that can be cut, but emphasizes that any jobs focused on making schools more equitable should be preserved.

On enrollment: The district’s enrollment has fallen to 48,960 this year from a high of 56,000 in 2019.

Rankin thinks the district can get students back by providing a great education at every school for every kid, and then talk about the district’s successes.

She believes the enrollment drop is caused by a declining number of kids in Seattle due to expensive housing and low birth rates.

“I wouldn’t want to see us drop a lot of other things and focus on recruitment of families that aren’t necessarily there to be won back,” Rankin said.

Carlsen disagrees. She thinks families are leaving for other options and wants the district to ask families why they’re departing.

She’s hopeful more families will move back to Seattle as more affordable housing is built. The district needs to be aggressive with connecting to those families, including developing relationships with child care providers and building preschools, Carlsen said.

If elected, Carlsen said she aspires to be a strong LGBTQ+ voice that fights for LGBTQ+ inclusion. She plans to advocate for educators to receive professional development around creating supportive environments for LGBTQ+ students.

Rankin was an SPS student herself and said she has advocated for special education students to the state Legislature and volunteered in special education classrooms.

Carlsen has raised $9,000 more than Rankin, according to the most recent campaign disclosures.

In the primary race, Carlsen received 22% of the vote to Rankin’s 61%.

District 2

Incumbent Lisa Rivera Smith and her opponent Christina Posten hold similar views on school closures and how the district should win back students, but their backgrounds and approach differ.

Smith, who was elected in 2019, says she is running again to continue to fill a need for diverse perspectives on the board. Smith has one child in school now and two who have graduated.

Posten, who had her first child in August, was a former principal at Whitman Middle School and, prior to that, an assistant principal for three years in the Highline School District.

On school closures: “I believe I understand the nuance between the impact of the decisions from district leaders, the constraints and limitations and protections, and for good reasons around contracts of multiple positions, and the impact felt at the schools,” Posten said. “The disconnect at times, the frustration, because I have that knowledge I know the nuance.”

Smith is eager to hear what the administrators recommend in upcoming budget sessions. She thinks the community needs to be brought on earlier in the process, too.

“Some hard choices are going to have to be made,” Smith said. “But I don’t walk in assuming anything. I’m not going to assume we are going to close schools.”

Posten, too, says it is hard to say what should happen with school closures and hopes for more transparency.

“There seems to be a lot of smoke and mirrors around school closures,” Posten said. “A lot of general language from district language. Our community is smarter than that. We know it may be our reality.”

At the community meetings on well-resourced schools, Smith said she appreciated families bringing up qualities that make students feel emotionally well: artwork, green space and lighting, as well as athletics, arts and academics.

Smith stressed the need to prioritize.

“People love small schools” because they can help foster relationships, Smith said, “but unfortunately we aren’t funded that way. We need to find a way to have manageable class sizes and manageable school sizes.”

Posten echoed what other candidates said about a well-resourced school having complete staffing, mental health, strong mentorship opportunities and strong partnerships with community groups. Students should also feel supported as they transition between schools, “so we aren’t starting over when a student gets to the next level.”

On budget cuts: Smith said she doesn’t have enough information to make decisions about cuts and stressed that she feels like that isn’t the School Board’s role.

She understands the idea is to make cuts as far away as possible from classrooms, but “I don’t think people understand how much the central office supports each individual school. If we cut central office, that just weakens our ability to support our school leaders,” Smith said.

Posten, on the other hand, thinks the district should consider “tightening up” the central office.

“We need to take a very fine look at some of those extra items being funded in our district,” Posten said, such as money spent on consultants to do research.

On enrollment: Smith said it was “imperative for us to engage and find out why [students] left,” and also to do a better job of telling about great things going on in the schools.

Posten agrees that the district needs to find out why students are leaving.

She stressed that making transportation and child care more easily available to families will help keep them in the district.

Smith raised a little over $5,000, according to the most recent campaign disclosures. Posten said she hasn’t raised any money and doesn’t plan to.

There was no primary race for Smith and Posten.

Posten took an approved leave from the district in 2022. She said she was placed on leave for medical reasons and chose not to return so she could care for her newborn.

SPS would not elaborate about the leave, citing its HR policies.