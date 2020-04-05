Losing motivation to finish school work. Learning to love new hobbies. Living with grandma instead of flying home. These are all ways that COVID-19, school closures, and social distancing have altered students’ day-to-day lives.

Below, we hear from nine young people in Washington state about how the pandemic has affected them. It’s given some the freedom to envision a different future and reimagine themselves. For others it’s derailed their hopes and ambitions, at least for now. From baking bread to connecting with ancestors, these are their stories.

Click to explore each student’s perspective.

Graphic by Lauren Flannery : lflannery@seattletimes.com