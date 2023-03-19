Editor’s note: The intersections of art and education are often overlooked. The Seattle Times will periodically publish pieces by young people in Washington state about their perspectives on these subjects. Here, two students share their experiences at the National Association for Music Education Northwest Division Conference and Concert program.

BELLEVUE — At the recent National Association for Music Education Northwest Division Conference, teachers and students made the case for ensuring more diversity in band and chorus.

Seattle All-City Band Director Marcus Pimpleton, who is Black, led a panel discussion, “A Courageous Conversation About Race in the Rehearsal Room,” during last month’s event in Bellevue. He asked former high school and current collegiate band students about their musical experiences as students of color.

University of Washington Husky Marching Band trumpet player Emily Vu and trombonist Kameron Port shared their concerns about the lack of diversity at the collegiate level.

In high school, Vu, a Vietnamese student, said she was surrounded by other Southeast and East Asian students. But she was one of the only Asian brass players at her audition for the Husky Marching Band. She felt isolated, and she questioned why she was suddenly in the minority after she started auditioning for collegiate programs.

Port said he’s observed a lack of Black band members at both the high school and college levels. Although his high school’s population was predominantly students of color, he was one of few Black students in his band. “The band program didn’t reflect the diversity of the school,” Port said.

Even now, he can’t say it’s much different at the UW. “There’s, I think … six Black students in the marching band out of 240 players,” he said.

Clarinet student Precious Manning, a former student of Pimpleton’s, found solace in having a Black band teacher. Manning, who is Black, said many white students in her high school band would not interact with her, making her feel uncomfortable and lonely. On top of that, she cared for her ill grandmother throughout her freshman year and didn’t have the space and time at home to practice her instrument. “The classroom was my only rehearsal time,” she said. “I didn’t have my own room; I couldn’t be making that noise.”

When Pimpleton left for a new job, Manning lost her love of band class. “Dr. Pimpleton made band class a place where we could relate to each other. I didn’t feel that with the other teacher. Even though I loved playing my instrument, I didn’t love school band anymore,” she said.

She quit the band after the start of her senior year.

Pimpleton said his most important piece of advice to teachers is that they should get to know all students. “I didn’t create relationships with my students because I’m Black. I did it because I cared about them and wanted the best for them. Any teacher can create a space where all students feel comfortable and supported, you just need to do the work to get there,” he said.

Manning gave her own advice to all teachers: “Be optimistic. Have hope for your students.”

As a music student at Tacoma School of the Arts, I found it interesting to visit last month’s event to take a peek into how teachers develop their craft in new ways. When teachers and students share their stories like this, it creates space for conversations about race and identity in the classroom, which help make classrooms stronger learning environments.

These professional development workshops let teachers learn from each other’s experiences and bring fresh knowledge back to their schools. This year’s theme focused on the deeper lessons: How to nurture relationships, wellness, and identities in the classroom.

In another session, “Discovering our Inner Superhero: Intention vs. Impact in the Classroom,” Coty Raven Morris asked a room of teachers, “How do you find ways to pour light into the world?”

Now a visiting professor of music and social justice at Portland State University, Morris said this work starts with teachers taking care of themselves as they support students. Students won’t be able to find their inner superpowers unless they see their teachers doing the same, she said.

It’s promising to see music education looked at intentionally with the goal of helping teachers understand their students in a deeper way. These conferences are an investment in the futures of both students and teachers.

This essay was written for The Seattle Times through the TeenTix Press Corps, a teen arts journalism program sponsored by TeenTix (teentix.org), a youth empowerment and arts access nonprofit organization.