Voters were saying yes to nearly all King County school levy renewals during the first tally of votes from Tuesday’s special election. The money is used to supplement the costs of educational programs and building maintenance in districts around the region.

The numbers could change as more votes are tabulated in the coming days, but most district’s measures were receiving a solid majority of the vote.

The first batch of election results showed voters approving levies that would raise billions in property taxes in a dozen King County school districts.

Seattle Public Schools asked voters to renew two levies: Education Programs and Operations Levy and the Building, Technology, and Academic/Athletics Capital Levy. Both have about 76% approval.

“I think it’s a vote of confidence in what we are accomplishing at Seattle Public Schools,” interim Superintendent Brent Jones said. “This is something that we are grateful for and we are going to remain tremendous stewards of the resources that Seattle has afforded us.”

Seattle’s operations levy would bring in $646.8 million over three years. The capital levy would bring in $783 million over six years.

Levies need 50% plus one vote to pass. School districts in Washington rely on levies or bonds to supplement the costs of educational programs, staff and building maintenance. It’s rare for levies to fail, but when they do, districts have large gaps to fill and their staffing is significantly affected.

Renewal of the levies means Seattle Schools students and staff can count on nurses and custodians to support them, Jones said, as well as building upgrades and access to technology. The district’s technology costs spiked during the pandemic.

Levy dollars are used to keep buildings safe, Jones said. The money is also used to repair doors, windows, roofs, playgrounds, HVAC systems and athletic fields.

“It’s just the affirmation of the critical function of these funds for us to really continue business as usual,” Jones said.

School finance experts say Washington’s school funding formula has not kept up with changes in education over the years. In special education, for example, there are an array of different services school districts now offer that didn’t exist 40 years ago.

The state only gives school districts enough money for basic education. If the Seattle Schools levy passes, about $270 million would be used for technology and about $66 million would be used for long-awaited upgrades to Memorial Stadium. Special education and English learner services are the two top programs funded by levy dollars. Every year about $90 million of levy money goes toward special education and about $20 million goes toward English learner services.

Property owners would pay 74 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023 for the operations levy, and the levy would go up to 75 cents for the next two years. The capital levy would cost 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023 and decrease over the next five years, bringing the tax down to 37 cents per $1,000 by 2028.

The operations levy replaces a levy passed in 2019 that cost property owners $1.05 per $1,000 in assessed value that year; collection rates have ranged between $1.05 and 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed value over the life of the levy. The building and technology levy replaces a levy passed in 2016 that cost property owners 43 cents per $1,000 in assessed value.

The King County Elections office expects about 32% voter turnout, which is typical for a special election.

Suburban district levies also passing

Outside of Seattle, the Northshore School District’s $425 million bond has garnered 60.5% approval so far; the minimum share of approval required for a bond measure to pass is 60%. However, the final results could reflect a different fate for the measure as more ballots are counted in subsequent days. The district’s levies for operations and technology, totaling $265 million and $80 million respectively, were both leading with 50% or more approval.

Other school district levies in Seattle suburbs appeared in good shape to pass.

Lake Washington: Operations ($369 million) at 56% approval; school buildings/technology ($175 million) at 57%; construction ($295 million) at 54%

Bellevue: Operations ($308 million) at 60%; construction ($228 million) at 59%

Federal Way: Operations ($174 million) at 55%; construction ($28 million) at 50.01%

Kent: Operations ($152 million) at 52%

Renton: Operations ($170 million) at 60%; construction ($120 million) at 62%

Shoreline: Operations ($108 million) at 68%; school buildings/technology ($14 million) at 70%

Just two school districts with measures on the King County ballot were failing in the early vote count: Riverview School District’s operations levy had just 49% of the vote, although its technology and capital projects received 51%, and both Fife School District propositions were behind.