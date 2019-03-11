If you weren’t quick enough to grab your free advance tickets before they ran out, have no fear. We’ll be streaming the night of stories live on Facebook beginning at 7 p.m.

Mohammed Kloub
By
Education Lab engagement editor

Ignite Education Lab, our annual storytelling event about schools and learning, is happening tonight at Seattle University.

We’re excited to present 11 personal stories chosen from about 50 education tales submitted for consideration. Learn more about the lineup of speakers here.

You’ll hear stories about students becoming leaders, teachers empowering — not stifling — class clowns and the things all students have in common, whether they’re taught in a school or a detention center.

Free tickets ran out last week. In case you didn’t snag one, you can still follow along in real time. We’ll be streaming the night of stories live on Facebook beginning at 7 p.m. You can watch that here.

And if today’s just a bad day for you to see it altogether, we’ve also got you covered. Stay tuned to seattletimes.com/education-lab this week for the recorded event.

