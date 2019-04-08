A key education bill that would allow school districts to raise local property-tax rates cleared a critical legislative hurdle over the weekend.

The House budget committee voted 18-14 along party lines Saturday to advance House Bill 2140 for full consideration on the state House floor. If passed, the measure would roll back limits on how much school districts can collect in local property taxes, a move that could avert pending budget cuts in a majority of districts across Washington.

A similar proposal appears dead in the Senate.

Below is how every state representative on the House budget committee voted. If you are unsure which legislative district you live in, you can search by address here.

“Yes” votes on HB 2140: (with party affiliation and district number)

Steve Bergquist (D-11)

Eileen Cody (D-34)

Laurie Dolan (D-22)

Joe Fitzgibbon (D-34)

Drew Hansen (D-23)

Zack Hudgins (D-11)

Laurie Jinkins (D-27)

Nicole Macri (D-43)

Timm Ormsby (D-3)

Gerry Pollet (D-46)

June Robinson (D-38)

Cindy Ryu (D-32)

Tana Senn (D-41)

Larry Springer (D-45)

Derek Stanford (D-1)

Pat Sullivan (D-47)

Gael Tarleton (D-36)

Steve Tharinger (D-24)

“No” votes on HB 2140:

Michelle Caldier (R-26)

Bruce Chandler (R-15)

Mary Dye (R-9)

Larry Hoff (R-18)

Vicki Kraft (R-17)

Drew MacEwen (R-35)

Gina Mosbrucker (R-14)

Skyler Rude (R-16)

Joe Schmick (R-9)

Mike Steele (R-12)

Drew Stokesbary (R-31)

Robert Sutherland (R-39)

Mike Volz (R-6)

Alex Ybarra (R-13)

Eric Pettigrew, D-37, was excused.