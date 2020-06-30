It’s summertime, and school is out. But many teachers across Washington are already hard at work thinking about their classes for next school year: what they want to improve or change amid an ever-shifting set of reopening guidelines.

Of particular importance: how schools and teachers support students of color, and how school communities work toward racial equity.

At Education Lab, we’re starting to hear from ethnic studies educators about their plans for new classes — one high school teacher is launching an ethnic studies math class, for instance — and hopes for big-picture changes at their school districts. Many are calling for anti-racist training for teachers. Some want to see statewide policy changes, and financial backing, that helps make ethnic studies, which center education around the experiences of students of color, more universal.

Teachers: What are you planning?

Parents: What are you hoping to see from your children’s educators and school districts?

Students: What kinds of activities would you like to participate in?

Do you have ideas for how ethnic studies curricula or practices should change? What role should schools play in fostering conversations about racial justice? Please share your ideas with us below.