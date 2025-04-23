Jenn Elliott Blake feels like she’s spent the majority of her time as a Seattle Public Schools’ parent advocating for her children.

First, it was to enroll her younger child in a preschool program for students who require special education services. Now, it’s to get her third grader classes that will challenge him as a highly capable student.

“The neighborhood school is trying their best,” said Blake, whose son attends Lafayette Elementary School in West Seattle. But he’s doing math he has already mastered, he’s bored, and she’s worried about the long-term consequences, she said.

“It’s starting to affect his self-esteem and self-confidence,” she said. “As a parent, am I doing a disservice to him by not getting him access to the preferred environment that he needs and deserves?”

Blake’s son is one of 2,600 or so SPS students who were identified as highly capable this school year and attend their neighborhood schools instead of an option school or a pathway school where students with the designation attend classes as a cohort. Those at the district’s three cohort elementary programs are taught two grade levels ahead in math and one grade level ahead in English language arts.

When the district started phasing out the cohort model in the 2021-22 school year, parents like Blake were told their children would receive similarly advanced instruction closer to home at their neighborhood schools. That did not happen, according to Blake and others.

Now, the district plans to keep both the cohort and neighborhood model for the foreseeable future. Parents whose children attend neighborhood schools say they’re getting the short end of the stick not just in elementary school but in middle school, where their children could be locked out of advanced math courses.

The district now says parents shouldn’t necessarily expect highly capable services at neighborhood schools to look like they do at Cascadia, Decatur and Thurgood Marshall elementary schools this year.

Instead, students at neighborhood schools are taught at grade level, but with “deeper depth and complexity in the standards,” according to a new update the district will discuss with the School Board on Wednesday. They will be able to go further through instruction in small groups, advanced texts, independent projects and deeper dives into math standards, according to the district. In middle school, where getting into higher-level math courses is a perennial complaint, students can take compacted seventh and eighth grade math in seventh grade.

“The neighborhood model does provide services for highly capable students,” said Ricardo Torres-Morales, the associate superintendent of student supports. But he acknowledged that the services might not be to the level every parent wants.

“We want to see it be more robust, more clear, more standardized and baseline across the system,” he said.

Blake pushes back on that assertion. She said the district does not have standards for how neighborhood schools should deliver highly capable services, so it cannot say they are being delivered at those schools, she said.

“There is no formula, nothing,” she said. “You are asking principals to make their own plans. There is no way to measure, evaluate, decipher if every student is getting the same highly capable service. There is no way.”

And the messaging from the district remains muddled.

One West Seattle principal wrote to a parent last month that advanced learning “will not look any different from it does this year” and there won’t be a separate curriculum for students who are designated as advanced learners or highly capable.

Teachers will differentiate the curriculum, activities, lessons and learning objectives to meet students’ needs, the principal wrote. However, families who wanted access to advanced coursework would have to transfer to Thurgood Marshall, the principal said.

SPS says it’s still working through its plans to revamp these programs, including communicating clearly to parents what will be provided at the neighborhood schools versus the cohort schools. The district also plans to offer additional professional development for teachers and principals on how to meet the needs of advanced learners, Torres-Morales said.

Blake and other West Seattle parents say their children are further harmed because there isn’t an easily accessible cohort program to opt into.

The closest is at Thurgood Marshall, which can be a 90-minute round trip for students on the school bus — making it hard for West Seattle families to participate in extracurriculars and other aspects of the school’s social life.

Jon Wright, a West Seattle father of three, decided to transfer his youngest child from Pathfinder Elementary to the highly capable program at Thurgood Marshall this school year because, he said, the child was “bored out of his mind.”

Wright is happy with the academics — his son is doing math similar to his fifth grade sibling, Wright said. And he appreciates that the school’s mindful of building a community that’s inclusive of both general education and highly capable students.

But getting there is a slog. He gets up at 6 a.m. to catch the school bus around 7 a.m., he said. And his son only participates in extracurriculars on Tuesdays.

“Bless their hearts, (the transportation is) the one thing the school district does to actually make this easier for us,” he said.

Wright’s biggest peeve is that the district planned to start phasing out the cohort program before it had a working neighborhood model in place.

“I want a model that works, and if they can deliver my children the instruction that’s appropriate for their abilities I am not particular how they do that,” he said. “But I don’t see how they do that if it’s not a cohort model.”

He’s one of the parents who would like to see the district consider resurrecting the highly capable cohort program at Fairmount Park or starting a new one at another neighborhood school that’s accessible to families.

“West Seattle is totally underserved both with the cohort model and with the neighborhood school model,” he said.

Torres-Morales said he’s heard the community’s complaints about access and the staff is discussing it. However, he doesn’t expect to see a cohort school in West Seattle for next school year, he said.

The main focus now is to explain to parents what’s available at the cohort versus neighborhood schools and work on transportation.

The district recently hired Paula Montgomery, the principal of Jane Addams Middle School, one of the highly capable pathway schools, as the director of highly capable services.

Montgomery will set up sessions with families this spring to discuss upcoming changes and answer questions, Torres-Morales said.

Blake wants the district to treat advanced learning programs as it does special education programs: as required services it is legally required to provide students.

Blake recently toured both Cascadia and Thurgood Marshall and was drawn to Cascadia, where all the students are eligible for highly capable services. Her son, she said, needs both the academic and social support available at the school.

“Their entire school has a standard plan,” she said of Cascadia, where her son was just put on the waitlist. “It just seems like they have their (practice) together in a way that’s not happening at the neighborhood schools.”