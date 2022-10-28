Highline and Renton school district voters will weigh in on two bond measures during the Nov. 8 election, as each district has requested more than half a billion dollars for school safety and security updates and new school construction projects.

Highline Public Schools is seeking approval for a $518.4 million bond to replace and modernize three schools — Evergreen and Tyee high schools and Pacific Middle School — in addition to other capital repairs and improvements.

Renton School District is asking voters to approve a $676 million bond to purchase up to 40 acres and construct a new home for Renton High School. The bond will also pay for other capital improvements such as heating and cooling systems, earthquake safety and building security across campuses.

Both district bond requests will be repaid with interest through annual property taxes not to exceed a term of 21 years. Bond requests require a supermajority approval from at least 60% of voters to pass.

According to Highline officials, the 2022 bond is not expected to raise the dollar amount paid by most property owners. That’s due in part to expiring school taxes, district officials say. According to the King County Department of Assessments, the total tax rate for all levies and bonds within the Highline district is expected to decrease approximately 54 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — from $4.40 in 2022 to $3.86 in 2023 — as property values increase.

If the bond is approved, the district anticipates receiving $34.2 million in state construction financing assistance, as well as funding from the Port of Seattle and Federal Aviation Administration for noise mitigation to help complete these projects.

In the Renton district, tax rates are also expected to decrease, even if the bond issue passes, because of growth in the city’s tax base. Renton officials say tax rates will decrease by 39 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — from $3.55 in 2022 to $3.16 in 2023 — as property values increase. The district says the owner of a home with a “stable value” of $500,000 would see a decrease in school district taxes of about $195 per year.

Voters can find out how their tax values will be affected using King County’s tax transparency tool, which estimates the impact of proposed taxes on an individual property. It’s at localscape.spatialest.com/#kingcountyassessor/Tax.

Opponents of these projects argue that taxpayers are already stretched too thin, that inflation and interest will cost residents more in the long run and that the state should do more to help fund school buildings.

Districts and supporters say they need residents’ help to ensure that school buildings are safe and secure for children and staff, and that updating the older buildings, some which date back to the 1950s and earlier, will ensure they meet the technological and learning needs of the 21st century. District officials also note that they’ve refinanced previous bonds to lower interest rates and accruing costs over time, and there may be opportunities to do the same with these bonds if they pass.

Catherine Carbone Rogers, Highline’s chief communications officer, said the two proposed high school projects, at Evergreen and Tyee, will keep those schools on par with recently modernized counterparts. Mount Rainier High was rebuilt and reopened in 2007, and a reconstructed Highline High opened in September 2021. Evergreen was built in 1955 and has 10 buildings on its campus. Tyee High was built in 1963 and is now made up of nine separate buildings. Design plans call for more consolidated, streamlined campuses with enhanced entry security and visibility and state-of-the-art learning spaces that can be configured for various activities.

“There’s a vast difference in the learning environment between the new schools and the old schools, and we want to make sure that all of our students have an equitable learning environment and equitable opportunities,” Carbone Rogers said.

Specific details and architectural renderings can be viewed at highlineschools.org.

Randy Matheson, executive director of community relations for Renton School District, said Renton High School, built in 1911 on an approximately 20-acre campus, is still in a “good operating position” but its location has limited options for reconstruction. It abuts the municipal airport, and as a result there are building height and exterior lighting restrictions. Because it’s in a residential area, there’s no room to extend playfields or educational space. Digging would also raise issues, as the school is believed to sit atop a Native archaeological site.

Matheson said making security and heating and cooling updates across the district’s campuses is also critical. Some buildings have main offices that aren’t located near building entrances, so staff can’t see who is entering and exiting school buildings. The proposed bond would pay for reconfiguring entryways, installing cameras and adding other security features.

“It’s a delicate balance,” he said. “We don’t want to make [our schools] fortresses when you come and pick up your child for a dental appointment in the middle of the day. But we don’t want to make it so easy to walk right in and not be seen by an adult.”

Details for proposed construction and capital improvements in Renton schools can be found at rentonschools.us.