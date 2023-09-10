For the past seven years, The Seattle Times Student Voices project has helped dozens of Washington teens and young adults share their firsthand experiences facing inequities in public education.

Heading into our eighth year of the project, we want to hear from current high school seniors. How are you planning for the future? Are you applying to colleges? Dreaming of a gap year? Enlisting with the military? Launching straight into a career?

Or, maybe, you don’t have everything figured out. Maybe you’re a little stuck weighing your options. Maybe you were supposed to start your senior year, but your plans have shifted. We’d be interested in hearing from you, too.

We want to give our community a better understanding of how young adults are navigating life after high school. Walk us through how you’re finding support and show us where you’re finding roadblocks.

The Seattle Times Education Lab team will select a cohort of participants to coach during the fall, and share their stories.

Please visit st.news/studentsapply or use the following form to tell us a bit about yourselves, your aspirations and why you want to share your story. The deadline to apply is Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

In Student Voices, you will:

Pitch your story and develop and edit your essay with peer and professional support.

Meet with your cohort monthly this fall and work one-on-one with editors as needed.

Publish and promote your work. Once your essay project is out there, we’ll promote it together and collectively come up with ways to continue discussing your essay subjects in the community.

Be compensated for your time and work. Student Voices contributors will each receive at least $100 for a completed essay. Compensation could increase based on other work submitted (additional and original data analysis, illustrations, video, etc.)

Applicants should meet these criteria:

You’re a current high-school senior or would have started your senior year this fall.

You live in Washington state.

You can commit to deadlines. We can set a schedule that works around yours. But, we expect you to participate in at least one 90-minute orientation session this fall, and monthly 60-minute cohort meetings. You will also be expected to schedule check-ins as needed for editing, and to meet a publication deadline.

You have a personal story you’re willing to discuss and publish according to Seattle Times guidelines. Youth under age 18 will have to review and submit a consent form with a parent or guardian to permit publication.

Need some inspiration? Read this year’s Student Voices essays at st.news/studentvoices2023.

Contact Education Lab engagement reporter Jenn Smith at jennsmith@seattletimes.com with questions or for more information.