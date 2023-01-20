Seattle Public Schools students, educators and parents can expect the next school year to last through late June, even though a recent survey showed that an overwhelming number of families would rather have school start in late August and end sooner in the year.

The Seattle School Board approved the 2023-24 school year calendar at Wednesday’s regular meeting. Staff and students will start Sept. 6 and end June 21, 2024.

This school year, Seattle schools started later than usual because of a teacher’s strike that delayed the start of school by five days. The Seattle Education Association was rallying for higher pay and services for special education and multilingual students.

Because students didn’t start this school year until Sept. 14, the last day will be June 30 to meet the state requirement that the district offers 180 days of class per school year. To avoid tacking on more days in the event of a snowstorm this year, the district and SEA have agreed that classes will go remote if snow shutters schools.

Some board members have received dozens of emails from parents complaining about the late ending to the current school year. Board member Leslie Harris said she counted more than 100 emails from families.

“It’s no surprise that our emails blew up regarding this year’s calendar,” Harris said during Wednesday’s meeting. There was “a great deal of concern if not downright anger about that.”

Harris questioned what power the School Board has to change the calendar for the next school year besides “rubber stamping” it. “When do we bite the bullet and have a real conversation with community engagement about the calendar?” rather than approving what the staff brings to the board, she asked.

Because the calendar needs to follow the collective bargaining agreement with SEA, it limits the amount of action the district can take on community engagement, said Sarah Pritchett, interim assistant superintendent of human resources.

But SPS did ask families for feedback on start dates, and more than 3,000 people responded. It was the first time SPS has asked families about the ideal start and end dates for the school year, Superintendent Brent Jones said.

The majority said they wanted the school year to start in late August so the year would end earlier, Pritchett said. Having a shorter midwinter break or getting rid of that break was another major ask from the community. This year, midwinter break will be Feb. 20-24.

To make these changes, the district would need to renegotiate the existing collective bargaining agreement, Pritchett said. Going forward, the district will take survey results into consideration the next time it bargains with SEA.

Jennifer Matter, the SEA president, said the union welcomes a calendar discussion with SPS to talk about start and end dates that are most beneficial to students. “One of our shared interests in our contract negotiations this summer was to improve community engagement, which is why SEA and SPS added language to our contract regarding community input on the calendar,” she said.

Seattle will have one of the latest school ending dates in the region this year. Without strike days to make up, most other districts plan to finish this school year in late June, assuming no snow makeup days are required.

Lake Washington School District will close out the year June 23, after two days off Feb. 16-17 for midwinter break. (Schools around the state are also off Feb. 20, a federal holiday, for Presidents Day, and midwinter break is usually scheduled around that date).

Bellevue, which schedules a midwinter break Feb. 20-24, expects June 22 to be the last day of the year. Highline Public School students get one day, Feb. 17, for midwinter break and will end the school year June 16.

The Kent School District, which was scheduled to start the 2022-23 school year Aug. 25 but had to work in a delay because of a teachers strike, has June 22 listed as its last day; it does not observe a midwinter break. Northshore schools are expected to end June 20, after a midwinter break Feb. 20-24.

In Seattle, the school year typically starts the first Wednesday of September, as stipulated in the union’s contract. That’s the reason why the past two school years and the upcoming school year started later than usual, Pritchett said in an interview.

And breaks throughout the school year are also written in the union’s contract. The district needs to account for winter break, midwinter break, spring break, holidays and emergency snow days. If days need to be made up, the 2023-24 school year could last through June 26.

“All of that kind of puts a limited window on what we can discuss,” Pritchett said. “That’s one of the reasons why you saw School Board members asking, ‘Can we reopen the contract?’ Because it would call for a change in the collective bargaining agreement.”

Such a change would require the district to reopen negotiations with SEA, Pritchett said. The School Board needed to approve the 2023-24 school year calendar before Jan. 31.

For future negotiations, Pritchett said SPS will take into consideration all the feedback from the community.