Efforts are ramping up to find the next Seattle Schools superintendent, including gathering community input on what qualities and skills the district’s soon-to-be leader should have.

Finalists are expected to be announced by mid-April.

There’s been a revolving door of Seattle Public Schools superintendents in the last two decades — over that time, seven have taken on the district’s top and highest-paid job. None lasted more than four years. That’s typical for large school districts nationwide; still, community members are calling for stable leadership.

In recent weeks, the Seattle School Board has hosted two special meetings to hear from the public. Among their top concerns: tackling the long-standing issues with the district’s special education services, working on a more equitable distribution of student resources, and adding additional mental health professionals.

A handful of people who called in to the meeting praised interim Superintendent Brent Jones, and said they wanted him to stay in the position. Jones’ contract stipulates that the Franklin High School alum can’t apply for the job. But the School Board could change his contract if they wanted to offer him the position.

Jones started running the district last year after former Superintendent Denise Juneau left two months before her contract was up. Her departure was the result of a strained relationship with the board over the handling of the pandemic.

Jones’ appointment drew criticism at the time because board members didn’t seek any community input before hiring him, a reason his contract was limited to one year. That’s why the board has said they are committed to engaging the community during the current search. But some who addressed the board said they aren’t doing enough. Some parents are still uninformed about the process, and efforts to reach the community should have started sooner, those critics say.

Advertising

The district put out an online community survey during the first two weeks of February that will help Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, an Illinois-based firm contracted to do the search, to create a leadership profile for the future superintendent. The firm is also conducting focus groups and interviews.

Seattle Schools is paying the firm $41,500, according to the contract, which expires at the end of May.

Other school districts in the region looking for a superintendent include Highline, Issaquah, Bellevue and Kent. Highline and Issaquah both started seeking community input last year and are expected to hire a superintendent before the next school year.

Two of Highline’s three finalists are currently Seattle Public Schools administrators: Concie Pedroza, associate superintendent, and Keisha Scarlett, chief academic officer. Both have also been teachers and principals. Scarlett also served as the chief of equity, partnerships and engagement in Seattle. The third finalist is a former Bellevue superintendent, Ivan Duran, who resigned last year after four years in the position. He called the first year of the pandemic “the most difficult in my professional life.”

Similar to Seattle, the Kent School District has a more condensed superintendent search. The job was posted at the beginning of the month and the board is slated to hire someone by the end of April.

The Bellevue School Board has extended interim Superintendent Art Jarvis’ contract for another school year, buying more time.