Nearly 90 staffers could be cut from Seattle Public Schools’ central office this fall and another 42 school employees could be displaced under a plan that draws millions of dollars out of SPS’s rainy day fund to stabilize the school district’s budget.

Superintendent Brent Jones released the plan to trim spending during a budget work session Wednesday. The district had projected it would be over budget by about $131 million in 2023-24 if it didn’t make cuts.

“Going through the process of reduction, folks really had to dig into their budgets like we haven’t had to do in the past,” Jones said Wednesday night. “It was not easy to get here, but we do have a plan that balances out.”

About $53.4 million in budget shortfalls are still projected for the 2024-25 school year. To cut costs, the district is considering closing some of its 106 schools, a move officials project could save $28 million. Jones said community engagement meetings to discuss school closures will begin in June, and by October he will have recommendations for the school board.

The district’s rainy day fund, which contains about $42.2 million, is the main pot of money being used to make up the shortfall. SPS has to replenish these funds and is proposing to pay them back over five years beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

The district is also projecting it will receive $14.7 million in additional funds from the Legislature, and another $5 million for grants to special education.

Some of the one-time funds SPS is using to balance next school year’s budget won’t be available for the 2024-25 school year, said Linda Sebring, budget director, including pandemic relief dollars and rainy day funds. For example, three years ago SPS underspent by about $75 million, which will help balance the 2023-24 budget.

But for now, Jones and SPS staff have found a fix for the upcoming school year, including cuts to the central office, schools, and education programs. About 86 positions — the majority of positions that could be cut in the 2023-24 school year — are in the central office, and those cuts would save $20.8 million. The plan would also cut another $10.4 million in non-staffing expenses in the central office.

About 42 employees who work in schools, including about four assistant principals, could be displaced, meaning they would be moved to different schools when jobs open up elsewhere. That move would save $7.6 million.

The cuts to education programs include Washington Middle School severing what would’ve been a three-year partnership with the Technology Access Foundation, or TAF.

The middle school, in the Central District, is one of the schools set to lose the most staff — about nine educators. TAF is aimed at improving academic outcomes for students of color and focuses on teaching science, technology, engineering and math. The program cost the district about $1.3 million annually.

Class sizes could also increase throughout the district. Officials are proposing that first-grade classrooms at low-poverty schools increase from 20 students to 21 and second-grade classes go from 21 students to 22. The moves would save the district about $1.9 million, or about 12 staffers.

Finally, the district is reducing transportation by $6.7 million. Some routes at Ballard, Ingraham, Lincoln, Chief Sealth and Cleveland high schools will be reduced. Start times will also be changed at 12 elementary and K-8 schools.

Schools that will start at 8:55 a.m. instead of 7:55 a.m. are: South Shore, Green Lake, View Ridge, West Woodland, John Hay, Dearborn Park, and Bailey Gatzert.

Schools that will start at 7:55 a.m. instead of 8:55 a.m. are: Concord, TOPS K-8, Thurgood Marshall, Adams and Licton Springs.

The school board will hold another budget work session Wednesday. On June 21, the district will have a public hearing on the budget, and it’s scheduled for a vote on July 6.