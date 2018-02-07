At Seattle University’s Campion Ballroom on Feb. 12, you’ll be treated to 10 fast-paced talks about education from a diverse lineup of students, parents and award-winning teachers.

Hang on to your seats. In less than a week, Ignite Education Lab: Unexpected Adventures in Learning will be returning for a third year.

At Seattle University’s Campion Ballroom on Monday, Feb. 12, you’ll be treated to 10 fast-paced talks about education from a diverse lineup of students, parents and award-winning teachers (plus a free photo booth, raffle prizes and light refreshments). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 if you buy online before the event, or $10 at the door. Here is a link to purchase online: http://st.news/ignitetix18

If this is your first time hearing about this event, or you need a refresher, here’s what you need to know:

What’s Ignite?

Since 2006, Ignite Seattle has held nearly 30 events that bring together Seattleites for speedy talks on a variety of topics. We borrowed this format (with permission) to allow educators, parents and students to share their stories. Ignite presenters use 20 slides with each slide timed to appear for 15 seconds.

How are speakers chosen? Who is speaking at this event?

In the fall, we opened a voicemail inbox where the public could leave us messages with an idea for a five-minute talk. The speakers this year (and in years prior) were selected from this pool because they had the most compelling stories.

The lineup this year includes a military veteran, a “former mean girl” and Washington’s 2018 Teacher of the Year. Here is a full list:

Carrie Basas

Melissa Charette

Juanita Galloway

Melody Ip

Katherine Kang

Gerrit Kischner

Aviva Levin

Mandy Manning

Rashad Norris

Ricardo Perez

Our emcees this year will be 2016 Washington State Teacher of the Year Nate Bowling and Teresa Scribner, an award-winning high-school media-studies teacher who brought down the house at least year’s event with her talk “Black Hair Matters.”

Who puts this event together?

The Education Lab team works with an event coordinator and a speaking coach from Ignite Seattle to choose the speakers and plan the event activities. Town Hall Seattle has also been a promotional partner for this event since its inception.

Where do I buy tickets again?

You can purchase them at the door or save $5 by buying online at this link: http://st.news/ignitetix18.

What if I can’t make it?

We’ll miss you, but you can still enjoy the talks during and after the event. We’ll be streaming the talks on Facebook live from The Seattle Times Facebook account the night of, and we’ll post videos from the event the day after.