Spokane Public Schools wants to ensure poor students have a better shot at its gifted and talented program. Low-income students in Washington and across the country are often underrepresented in accelerated programs due to lack of access, narrow definitions of “gifted” and other reasons. The Spokane school district plans to change how it identifies students as gifted and enrolls them for the program, The Spokesman-Review reports.

There is a rapidly increasing trend across the country of mostly white, wealthy communities separating from their city’s school districts to form their own. Seventy-three communities have done this since 2000, and now residents of a majority-white portion of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, want to do the same. “Oftentimes, in these instances, predominantly white parents are trying to break away from a majority-minority school district, which in turn isolates their property-tax dollars in a new district,” The Atlantic reports. This can lead not only to segregated schools, but entire segregated communities.

Middle- and low-income college students are being taxed like trust-fund babies for their financial aid packages, thanks to a provision in President Trump’s new tax law. Leaders across higher education want Congress to change the provision, which is taxing financial aid at a rate established decades ago “to prevent wealthy parents from funneling money to their children to lower their tax burdens,” The New York Times reports. “Students with large financial aid packages are finding their nontuition assistance for items such as room and board taxed by as much as 37 percent, even if their family income tax rates are much lower.”