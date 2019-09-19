Is where a student lives really the biggest factor in predicting that student’s success? Do elite colleges who claim academics and diversity outweigh students’ wealth actually mean it? Should campus-health centers at public universities have to provide access to abortion medication?

We’ve found some great stories this week that explore these questions and more.

The best high schools and the most troubled can feel worlds apart. But in Boston, they’re separated by only 3 miles. The Boston Globe spent weeks at two neighboring public schools to examine how they could be producing such vastly different outcomes for students. The result is an impressive dive into the common perception that geography is destiny.

Are academics and diversity really the biggest priorities in college admissions? A report in The New York Times Magazine shows that, at elite schools thirsty for tuition dollars, wealth still trumps all.

Stories continue to pour out about teachers visiting students and their families at home. You may recall Ed Lab reporter Neal Morton’s recent coverage of this concept earning attention in Seattle. The Washington Post wrote Sunday about D.C. trying to reinvent its approach to home visits, to focus on nurturing relationships with families.

California lawmakers pulled off another first: A bill passed Friday would require all public universities in the state to provide abortion pills, The New York Times reports. Campus-health centers would be equipped and trained using private donor money. Anti-abortion groups will likely challenge the law if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs it (he has a month to decide). Massachusetts lawmakers have already introduced a similar bill.