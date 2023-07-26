Fifty years ago, a handful of Seattle business leaders got together to form a new higher education nonprofit that aimed to teach students wherever they were — even holding classes on Washington State Ferries.

Today, City University of Seattle occupies an unusual niche in the city’s higher education landscape. It specializes in degree completion, helping people who never finished college earn a bachelor’s or graduate degree. It also trains many of the region’s teachers. Last year, it offered 156 graduate and 133 undergraduate classes in teacher preparation.

Its enrollment of 6,000 includes branch campuses in Canada, Europe, Asia and Mexico. Graduates include CEOs, company presidents, education leaders, authors and politicians. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, who gave the commencement speech last month, earned a master’s in organizational design and improvement from the university in 1994.

On its 50th anniversary, we interviewed President Randy Frisch about the school’s past and its future. (Note: City University helps fund The Seattle Times Mental Health Project. Frisch is on The Seattle Times board of directors.)

The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Who founded City University, and what was its purpose in the early years?

Michael Pastore and business leaders of Seattle, including Vi Tasler, formed City University to help adult learners complete their education objective [and] to help businesses around the Puget Sound help their employees develop and get promoted. And at the time, in 1973, there were fewer options for students to attend [classes] on the weekends and evenings … And so the founders of City University saw a different way to meet students where they are.

You once held classes on state ferries?

Yes — the history of City University of Seattle is full of anecdotes that demonstrate that our mission is to help students wherever they are … Sometimes it meant we would be teaching a class on the ferries from Bainbridge to Seattle … [that’s] what we’ve done throughout our 50 years, often holding classes in either a business that had 20 students that all wanted to achieve an educational credential or meet an educational goal … in a way that works for their current lifestyle. [The university no longer holds ferry classes.]

Do businesses come to you to ask for specific classes?

Sometimes it’s the business coming to us saying, “We don’t have enough cybersecurity employees, we’ve got 200 openings, can you help us?” [or] “We have a corporate objective to have more military men and women be in our technology division, can you help us?”

How would you describe a typical student?

A little older, in their late 20s, early 30s, and they’ve had some college experience. … We were among the pioneers in understanding that people learn in a lot of different ways. Sometimes, a training at Boeing fulfills the learning objectives of a project management class. Sometimes being a paraeducator really helps you already possess the learning objectives of other potential classes. And a lot of people who come to us for a technology degree have a lot of practical application … Sometimes they’ve learned that playing video games, other times at their work … We can certify that. They don’t have to sit in the classroom and relearn what they already know.

How do you tell if a student has learned enough to be certified in a given area?

We test them. Sometimes we request the actual syllabi or curriculum of the training, so that we can validate the learning objectives … And then we have faculty. There are a lot of online institutions that don’t have faculty. They’ve got something they call a coach … but our faculty are scholar practitioners. They know what’s required in terms of skill in the real workplace.

Who are your faculty members?

They’re successful in their career, or have been successful in their career in a particular discipline. Often, they are scholars and they have written about their discipline, written about their experiences at work, and they want to pay it forward.

We recently took a look at diversity at Washington’s public and private colleges and universities, and noticed that City University is quite diverse. What are you doing to build that diversity?

City University is the largest credentialer of African American Black male students in the state of Washington. We’re also the largest credentialer of [teacher] certification in the state in education. And the way we’ve done that … is through partnerships. And frequently that’s been done with school districts. We have worked with other philanthropic groups. For example, there’s a severe shortage of Black men teaching [in Seattle schools] … And we’ve provided scholarships to try and help alleviate that. We haven’t always been perfect. The first time we launched this scholarship, we were successful with about three-quarters of the scholarship recipients. And then we found out something that we’ve put into action: First-generation students, and folks who haven’t always been successful in other learning environments, sometimes need more. So we have hired associate faculty who look like these students to help us make sure that they complete and get credentialed.

One of the challenges in supporting and having a diverse student body … is meeting them where they are. You have all the right intentions, like suggesting that there are tutors available, or that there are prior tests that could be examined. This can send very different messages to folks who haven’t been in higher education, or don’t feel like they belong yet. Like, Gee, I need a tutor? Maybe I’m not smart enough to be in this program.

How did the pandemic affect City U?

The pandemic helped and hurt City U. Most of our programs are hybrid, where there’s some synchronous component to it [the entire class meets either in person or online at the same time with faculty] — we still think it matters that you have classmates, that you have a faculty member. … But we were already online. So we were ready … What hurt us is international travel. About 35% of City University is international students. … And so that part of City University was really at a standstill.

Are you back to normal now?

No, but getting there. I think it will take time.

A lot of high school kids did not go on to college during the pandemic, and others dropped out of college. Is this an opportunity for you?

I’m very excited about the opportunity for City University to play a role in the next evolution of higher education. The pundits like to talk about how it’s all going to be certificates, and that will be important for some. Maybe 10% to 15% of the population never needs a faculty member, all they need is the content … But the rest of the folks probably could benefit from having a faculty member or other support staff to help them through a certificate program … We’re confident that the future is recognizing prior learning and stackable certificates that ultimately form a degree that’s recognizable, that is certified and recognized by an institution and an accrediting body, like the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities [a regional accrediting body approved by the U.S. Department of Education].

What are City University’s top programs?

We really distinguish ourselves with our technology programs … And we have been recognized for our counseling programs as well. Our students who graduate with a master’s of arts in counseling, they do community work that’s inspiring … And then we have long been a place where teachers who want to get into a different area like special education or some other credential — we’ve long been very good at helping teachers achieve those objectives. And then we’re still here for those who would like to complete a degree in business or management.