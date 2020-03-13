Families rely on schools for more than just education. With the mandated closure of schools in King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties, families will need supplemental resources, like food and health care. Community members and local organizations are stepping up to fill in the gaps. This resource will be consistently updated. Send information to edlab@seattletimes.com.

General Resources

2-1-1 — You can call 2-1-1 from any phone to be connected to a list of statewide resources for everything from food and diapers to rental assistance and bus fare. You can also search their online database.

Food

Washington Superintendent Chris Reykdal promised that food will be available for all families at all schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties during the closure, even if they are not part of the free or reduced-price lunch program. School districts are listing their distribution sites on their websites:

Seattle Public Schools

Highline Public Schools

Tacoma Public Schools

In addition to this resource, local food banks can also supplement foods.

The Seattle Food Community has provided this map showing the locations of current food banks around the area.

Childcare

Child Care Aware of Washington — This statewide nonprofit operates a database of licensed childcare providers. You can search its database online or call its Family Center Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-800-446-1114.

Advertising

Boys & Girls Club — The Boys & Girls Club will be offering a full day of care for school-aged children at their clubs around Seattle. There’s no additional costs for current club members. Others will have to pay a $50 membership fee and a $25 per day fee to attend. New teen members will just have to pay the $50 membership fee. Find your local club here and call them to find out their hours. Capacity at each club will be limited to 250 including staff. Everyone who enters the club will be screened for symptoms.

Health

Pandemics affect you mentally and physically. It’s OK to seek help, even if you just need someone to talk to.

Free Teledoc from CHI Franciscan — Free virtual care visits from any one with mild symptoms of COVID-19. Go to their website.

Disaster Distress Helpline – 1-800-985-5990 — This 24/7/365 service from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration provides crisis counseling for people going through both natural and human-caused disasters. It’s free, multi-lingual and confidential. You can also text TalkWithUs to 66746.

TeenLink — This Washington-based service is staffed by teen volunteers who receive 60 hours of training and often have experienced mental health issues themselves. The peer-to-peer connections make young people feel more comfortable sharing their concerns. The service can connect teens to local resources as well.

You can call 1-866-TEENLINK (833-6546) to talk by phone from 6-10 p.m. nightly or text from 6-9:30 p.m. every night. You can also call, chat or text in to connect with an adult substance use specialist from 1-6 p.m. Tues-Sat.

Advertising

If you are an adult looking to help a young person, there are resources on the TeenLink website or you can call 1.866.4CRISIS.

Crisis Connections – 866-427-4747 — This 24/7 number provides immediate support and resources for people in emotional crisis and will help you determine if you or your loved one needs professional help. They provide immediate translation into 155 languages.

Educational resources

King County Public Library Online Resources — The public library system offers a plethora of online resources from children’s books to documentaries to tools for learning to fix cars. Check it out here.

Community Created Lists — Community members are compiling lists of free educational resources for families. We haven’t verified all of the resources on these pages.

Seattle School Closures Activities

Education companies offering free resources