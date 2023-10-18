To help kids with math, students and families need to feel comfortable, confident and excited about working with numbers.

That’s one of the key takeaways from two math education professionals who took part in a live online discussion on the matter Wednesday night.

The webinar, “Solving the Math Problem: Helping kids find joy and success in math,” was presented by the Education Reporting Collaborative and co-hosted by The Seattle Times Education Lab and Alabama Education Lab at AL.com.

“There is mathematics in every domain of life where we engage,” said Elham Kazemi, a professor of mathematics education in the College of Education at the University of Washington. Kazemi researches how teachers learn about children’s mathematical thinking “and how those experiences help them develop joyful and thriving classroom communities.”

She and co-presenter Melissa Hosten, co-director for the Center for Recruitment and Retention of Mathematics Teachers at the University of Arizona, said opportunities to engage students in mathematical conversations can happen anywhere, from the classroom to the garden to the soccer field to the grocery store.

Students had been making incremental progress on national math tests since 1990. But over the past year, data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the “Nation’s Report Card” — showed that fourth graders’ and eighth graders’ math scores slipped to the lowest levels in about 20 years.

Andrew Ho, a professor at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education, has described it as “a generation’s worth of progress lost.”

In Washington state, while the most recent student test scores show student progress inching up in math as well as English language arts, there’s a significant gap to bridge in getting all kids to meet grade-level standards. Around 40% of students who took the state’s standardized math test were at grade level this year, compared with 30% in the 2020-21 school year, just after the pandemic started.

So what can we do about it now?

Hosten said schools, communities and families can work together to help ensure students have access to innovative and high-quality math instruction.

As students’ mindsets change and stresses run high, different approaches to math instruction are necessary, the experts said.

“The big challenges are what are the things that work and work long-term — not quick fixes — and what structures are getting in the way of us making these powerful movements,” Hosten said.

Kazemi said schools need to seize the opportunity to re-engage educators, students and families with one another, particularly as new teachers enter the profession. “They need to find that collaboration and partnership both with families and with their colleagues in schools, in service of their kids’ learning.”

If a child’s confidence is waning in math, it’s time to reach out to the teacher, Hosten said. There’s a normal level of frustration for anyone trying to learn a new concept, and mastery can take time. But if that frustration persists and you start hearing, “I’m not going to get this,” or, “I can’t get this,” and the student stops trying to figure out the problem, these are warning signs that there could be comprehension struggles.

If a family member notices that a student seems stuck with a math homework assignment, it’s OK to remind them to take a break before going back to it. When the student is ready to resume, Kazemi said it’s helpful to ask the child what part of the problem isn’t making sense.

“Because if they’re willing to talk to you about it, then that is a really great set of ideas that you can communicate back to the teacher,” Kazemi said.

Keeping a student pumped to persist through problems and solve puzzles supports critical math thinking and learning.

“A successful school year starts by really motivating and encouraging children in school,” Hosten said. Specifically, inquiries like, “What did you feel confident doing?” versus “What did you learn in math?” can better clue parents and teachers in to how a student is doing in class.

Kazemi said families and teachers can also do more to elevate mathematics in everyday conversations. And yes, that means frequently explaining to kids when to use math in the real world. That way, they grow to understand why it’s fundamental to everything that’s happening around them.

“If you believe something is more important, then you’re more likely to want to engage in it,” she said.

