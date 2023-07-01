School districts have slashed budgets in recent months, and parents and educators want to know why. On Tuesday, The Seattle Times’ Education Lab hosted a live webinar with three education finance experts to answer readers’ questions about school budget cuts and clarify how education is funded in the state.

Panelists were JoLynn Berge, incoming deputy superintendent and chief financial officer for Northshore School District; T.J. Kelly, chief financial officer for the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction; and David S. Knight, associate professor of education finance and policy at the University of Washington College of Education.

Here are a few of the questions and answers.

What misperceptions do you hear about school funding in Washington state?

The three panelists said some Washington residents think the state’s education system is fully funded, the McCleary v. Washington lawsuit fixed everything, enrollment is increasing and the education funding system is financed fairly. But none of these things is true, according to the panelists.

Berge said the McCleary lawsuit — a long-running saga over the state’s role in funding, which was settled in 2018 and led to an increase in K-12 dollars in the 2018-19 school year — didn’t fix or add funding to many parts of the education system.

“We just saw the Legislature partially add money to special education, but there’s other things in the prototypical model that have not been touched for decades,” Berge said. (The “prototypical school funding model” is a set of staff-to-student ratios that determines how many teachers, principals and staff a school needs to fund per student.)

Advertising

In some areas of the state, Kelly said, there’s a misconception that enrollment is growing, but “that’s not what we’ve seen at all over the last couple of years because of the impacts of the pandemic.” For example, Seattle student enrollment was 49,362 this year — the lowest it’s been since before 2015.

Knight, whose work includes research on policies that create inequitable education systems, said he believes that not only is the system not fully funded, it’s also not funded fairly.

Washington uses a flat funding system, meaning most districts get roughly the same amount of money from the state per pupil, Knight said, with the exception of special education students. Other states have a progressive system, meaning more state and local moneys per pupil go to districts that serve higher-poverty students.

“The problem with this model is it flies in the face of all the research we know about differences in costs across school districts,” Knight said. “School districts face very different costs to produce the same amount of educational opportunity.” Research has pointed to the importance of funding systems differently based on a district’s need, he said.

There are a few exceptions: For example, the state provides extra funds for students enrolled in special education, and the Learning Assistance Program sends more money to districts that serve higher percentages of low-income students.

But the whole LAP budget makes up about 3% of the state K-12 budget, Knight added. “It’s an extremely small amount of money.”

Advertising

How did McCleary change school funding, for better or worse?

A lot of much-needed funding came into the system in 2018 with the so-called “McCleary fix,” Knight said, and a good portion was spent on teacher salaries. He believes a teacher salary increase is a good investment for schools to attract and retain high-quality teachers.

However, Knight found in his research that McCleary money wasn’t distributed fairly.

The fix changed cost-of-living adjustments and local levy policies in a way that gave school districts with the lowest percentages of low-income students large increases in funding. Districts serving high-poverty student populations and more students of color also saw increases in funding, but the increases were smaller.

“All the districts got more, but we saw funding gaps increase across school districts,” Knight said. “It’s great to see new money come in, but it actually made the system more regressive than it was.”

In order to pay for McCleary, Kelly said, Washington increased the state property tax and used those funds to boost salaries for state-funded K-12 employees. At the same time, the McCleary fix reduced the amount of taxes districts could collect locally.

“When you look at a system that is 295 separate local education agencies and different property values and socioeconomic makeup of their students and their ability to levy taxes … certainly there were a lot of impacts that were different across different areas of the state,” Kelly said.

Advertising

Where do the main funding streams come from for schools in Washington?

The majority of funding comes from the state general fund. The amount each school district gets is primarily driven by the number of students it serves, Kelly said.

“As your enrollment increases, the resources provided to your district by the state are also going to increase,” Kelly said.

Once enrollment is reported to OSPI, the state agency runs the numbers through the prototypical school model and comes up with the amount of staff salaries and benefits a district should get.

The prototypical model was created by looking at the average funding and staff a district had and built ratios based on that, Berge said.

Washington is just one of eight (soon to be seven) states that use a “staffing ratio” model. (This is sometimes called a resource-based model). Most other states use “student-based funding models,” where the legislature comes up with a dollar amount, and that’s how much each district would start with per student.

Sponsored

Washington doesn’t use “student weights,” other than for special education students. Student weights mean districts receive more money for students with extra educational needs. For example, most states use student weights for low-income students or students who are multilingual learners, Knight said.

“Switching to a student-based funding model is not going to solve the problems. What we need are student weights,” Knight said.

According to Edunomics, in the past decade in Washington, student enrollment has grown by 3% while staffing has grown by 20%. What is behind this trend and how is it impacting budgets?

Kelly isn’t alarmed at this data because the number of staff students needed 10 years ago is very different from what students need today, as schools emerge from the pandemic.

Districts have been reacting to student needs more quickly, meaning staffing has gone up, Berge said. One of the reasons for the increase: More paraprofessionals — also known as instructional assistants — are being hired to assist special education students and early English learners.

When the trend is put into a graphic, Berge called it “the alligator chart” because of its resemblance to the jaws of a snapping gator, but stressed that when staffing is increasing and enrollment is declining, a school district is heading for a financial issue.

Advertising

“You’re staffing what you need, you’re not staffing to what you can afford,” Berge said. “And that’s what you’re seeing in budgets right now in the current environment.”

She also stressed that the state used to spend 50% of its general fund budget on education, but that number has fallen to 42%.

“If that number had been maintained at 50% of the state budget, we would not be having a conversation about budget issues in schools,” Berge said.

The increase in staff is most likely because of student mental health and teacher mental health right now, Knight said. He also noted that there is more teacher turnover these days than ever before.

“Increasing staffing isn’t necessarily a bad thing. We know it is addressing the needs that are growing,” Knight said.