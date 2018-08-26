School for students from first grade through high school is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 5. Kindergarten begins Sept. 10.

The union representing Everett schoolteachers has reached a tentative contract agreement with the district, moving students a step closer to starting school on time.

Members of the Everett Education Association will vote on the deal Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the district on Sunday. If it is approved the School Board is scheduled to ratify it at its board meeting Sept. 11.

At issue in the negotiations was how to spend an increase in state funding resulting from the landmark McCLeary court decision. The suit, brought by parents and teachers, forced the state to better fund basic education. Since the 2012 decision, state lawmakers have increased school funding, including spending for educators’ salaries.

School for students from first grade through high school is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 5. Kindergarten begins Sept. 10.