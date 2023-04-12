Graduates of the state’s largest academic institution will hear from the country’s top education official when they receive their degrees in June.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will speak at the University of Washington’s commencement ceremony to be held at Husky Stadium on June 10.

Cardona, whose roots are on the East Coast, doesn’t have much connection to the state or UW. But the majority of his time as education secretary has been spent guiding the nation’s education institutions through pandemic closures, the very first of which happened here.

The UW did not hold in-person graduation ceremonies in 2020 or 2021; it held a ceremony in 2022 with speaker Ron Simons, a Tony Award-winning producer.

“These students will graduate having persevered through all the challenges presented by a global pandemic, and their resilience and determination will drive their success wherever they go,” Cardona said in a news release from the university.

Past commencement speakers have also tended to have a political bent. Former Gov. Christine Gregoire, former U.S. Sen. Bill Bradley and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright have all offered their sage advice to UW grads.

This is the second time in less than a decade that a sitting Cabinet secretary was chosen to give the commencement speech. In 2016, while she was serving as U.S. secretary of the interior, Sally Jewell — a 1978 UW grad and former member of the UW Board of Regents — was the featured speaker.