KIRKLAND — As U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona walked through the hallways of Lake Washington High School on Friday, he asked students what they had learned about themselves in their career technical education classes and what advice they would give him to promote these kinds of programs.

One student in an urban agriculture class said it’s important for the next generation to work on growing food sustainably and to be conscious of what’s going into people’s bodies.

“Your generation, I think, has such an opportunity to lead that and do better than my generation,” said Cardona, who is 47.

The education secretary is in town to give the commencement address Saturday to the University of Washington’s Class of 2023 at Husky Stadium. It’s the first time he has visited Seattle-area schools since he was appointed to the post in March 2021.

Lake Washington was the second stop on Cardona’s itinerary Friday. Earlier in the day, he visited Seattle Central College’s Maritime Academy in Ballard. Both schools have an emphasis on CTE (career technical education) pathways. In an interview, Cardona said those programs can encourage students to stay in public schools, at a time when public schools across the country are dealing with plummeting enrollment.

“This is my 41st state in two years,” Cardona said. “What stood out … at each of the visits, the students did the talking. The passion that they have, in my opinion, that has a lot to do with the pedagogy and the design of these programs to give students voice in the process.”

A Lake Washington senior told Cardona the school has something for everyone’s interests and it welcomes diversity and differences.

“That’s the beauty of public schools — we create pathways, we connect to the needs in the community and we create programs around that,” Cardona said. “That’s what engages our students.”

Earlier in the day, Cardona and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal worked together at the Maritime Academy to steer a simulated ferry into a virtual downtown Seattle dock.

The hands-on lesson in maritime navigation gave them a taste of what students at the community college do to prepare for a maritime career.

“This is just good teaching pedagogy, giving students an experience to let them manipulate it,” Cardona said. “For a lot of students, it opens their eyes to what’s possible. When you are younger you may not know that this exists here.”

Cardona toured the academy to highlight how the program engages students and provides opportunities for good-paying jobs. The stop was one of many he is taking across the country to learn about technical education on the heels of President Joe Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda.

The Maritime Academy has two programs, one focused on deck technology and the other on engineering technology. Between the two programs, the academy teaches 36 students a year. Next year, they’re looking to enlarge both programs.

School leaders have connections with industry partners to help students land internships, and industry leaders on their advisory board give recommendations about what students should be learning to be best prepared to enter the field.

Cardona said it’s important for industries to work with training programs to build behind-the-scenes connections because “they are critical for students to get work.”

Washington has experienced a ferry worker shortage for years because ferry workers are growing old, said Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap, the interim chancellor of Seattle Colleges. It hit a high point with ferry cancellations and alternative schedules during the pandemic.

“There’s likely always been a need to build up the next generation of mariners, but the last two or three years it’s been far more punctuated,” said Rimando-Chareunsap.

Seattle Colleges, like most community colleges across the nation, saw a decrease in enrollment during the pandemic, but the school is starting to see an increase this year, said Bradley Lane, interim president of Seattle Central College.

“If you like hands-on learning, this is not an ordinary classroom experience that you see. People are working on ships, with new technology,” Lane said. “It’s also a really great living-wage job.”

“Sometimes it’s as simple as just liking being on the water and not knowing that could turn into a career,” Lane said.

Working in the maritime industry also gives graduates the chance to “see the world, get around and travel,” Rimando-Chareunsap said. “It’s a career that literally takes you places.”

After successfully docking the ferry, Cardona and Jayapal toured the training center’s diesel lab, where students take apart engines and put them back together, and viewed the maritime instructor vessel from the dock.

Wind blew salty-smelling air through the backs of their suit coattails.

Dale Baterman, the associate dean for Seattle Maritime Academy, brainstormed with Cardona and Jayapal about how to get more federal money to community college-level maritime academies.

While federal money has been used to build training vessels for four-year maritime colleges, there hasn’t been a lot of federal support for the entry-level mariners at community colleges such as Seattle’s Maritime Academy, Baterman said.

“The reality of modern ships is they can’t just say, ‘You are going to sea and you’ll learn it when you get there,’ ” Baterman said. “Crew sizes are smaller which means you have to know a little bit what you’re doing when you first walk on board.”