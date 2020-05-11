Every day, the Seattle Times’ Education Lab brings you rigorous reporting about innovations in education and strategies for achieving educational equity. Now, we want to take you inside those stories and let you speak directly with people on the front lines of supporting young people during the coronavirus pandemic. We also want to help you as you figure out schooling for the students in your lives during the coronavirus closures.

Take a short break from your day and join us for 15-minute-long conversations with educators, service providers, young people and others who are navigating the new world of education. Here’s the current lineup:

Monday, May 11, at noon — Page Ahead helps young kids develop and maintain reading skills, partly by giving them books. Susan Dibble talks about ways to support literacy during the pandemic. Parents, we imagine this will help your home schooling efforts. Please follow this link to register.

Tuesday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m. — Virginia Burton is this year’s Truman Scholar from Washington. In this break from pandemic news, Virginia discusses how her life changed when after experiencing addiction and incarceration, she went back to university in her 40s. She’ll also describe the strength she gained from that path to push for criminal justice reform. Please follow this link to register.

Wednesday, May 13, at 10 a.m. — Teachers, child care workers and others who regularly spend time with kids out of their homes are usually the people who identify many cases of child abuse and neglect. With stay-home orders, that’s become more difficult. Rob Kregenow, M.D., is the director of the emergency department at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma. He talks about identifying abuse and preventing it in the first place. Please follow this link to register.

Friday, May 15, at 11:00 AM — Girls across the nation struggle to get feminine hygiene products. Schools being closed can make that even harder. Eighth graders Izzy Masias and Audrey Williams started stocking bathrooms at their middle school in Rochester, Wash., with tampons, pads and other products. Now they’re taking their project, No Problem. Period., to people’s houses. Please follow this link to register.