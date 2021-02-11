We know that students are struggling academically, socially and emotionally as the coronavirus pandemic persists. And we know that the majority of Washington students are still learning in a remote or hybrid setting, outside their traditional classrooms.

What can we do to fix the growing gaps? A recent Seattle Times Education Lab series explored a promising strategy that might help students catch up.

Please join us in a free Ed Lab Live virtual program Feb. 17 at 4:15 p.m. as we talk to a team of educators and an administrator from Washington’s Highline Public Schools who are helping their students find success through a teaching and learning strategy known as “acceleration.”

In this free, hourlong virtual workshop designed for school staff, parents and youth workers, you’ll learn more about this strategy and see how it’s applied. You’ll get tips on how to build support and develop a plan for piloting this approach in your own school or at home with your own students.

Click here for a link to register, and share it with others who might want to learn more.

Our presenters from SeaTac’s McMicken Heights Elementary School include:

Advertising

Alexandria “Alex” Haas. She is in her seventh year as principal of McMicken Heights Elementary. She is passionate about facilitating an inclusive, culturally responsive community in support of successful outcomes for all learners.

Annie Nguyen. She is a third-grade teacher who has been teaching at McMicken Heights Elementary for the past 10 years. She also volunteers as a youth leader at the Vietnamese Martyrs Parish in Tukwila.

Jaymie Torres Ibarra. She is in her third year teaching in the Emotional Behavioral Center at McMicken Heights Elementary. She is passionate about inclusion and the success of all of the students she works with.

Education Lab hosts and moderators include:

Joy Resmovits. She has been an editor and reporter with The Seattle Times Education Lab since summer 2018. A native New Yorker, she moved to Seattle from Southern California, where she covered education for the Los Angeles Times.

Jenn Smith. She joined Ed Lab as an engagement editor in October 2020. She previously spent 15 years reporting with The Berkshire Eagle in Western Massachusetts, with a focus on education and serving as the newspaper’s community engagement editor.