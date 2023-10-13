Have you ever struggled to help your kids with math homework? It’s a common problem for many parents and caregivers.

The Education Reporting Collaborative wants to help. The collaborative will host “Solving the Math Problem: Helping kids find joy and success in math,” a live expert panel at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

This free webinar is designed to connect families with experts and walk through strategies proven to help kids engage with and excel in math. Attendees will have a chance to ask questions of math instruction professionals and receive live help.

Panelists include Elham Kazemi, a professor of mathematics education in the College of Education at the University of Washington, and Melissa Hosten, a mathematics outreach co-director at the University of Arizona in the Department of Mathematics at the Center for Recruitment and Retention of Mathematics Teachers. Trisha Powell Crain, senior reporter for Alabama Education Lab at AL.com, will moderate this hourlong discussion.

Both Kazemi and Hosten have many years of experience working with students and teachers in K-12 classrooms and helping educators better understand how kids think about math.

“Families and communities have an incredible role in helping children succeed in math, through math play and math talk, through teaching children the many rich real-world skills that connect to math ideas and math skills, and through what we call ‘side-by-side math,’ ” Hosten said.

To participate in this webinar and submit questions in advance, register online at st.news/mathwebinar. To read some of the math stories produced by the Education Reporting Collaborative as part of this series, go to seattletimes.com/tag/ed-lab-solutions/.