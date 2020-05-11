Staying home doesn’t mean staying silent. That’s one of the messages of Centro Latino, a nonprofit in Tacoma that provides education and resources for the Latino community. The organization is providing boxes filled with food that is typically eaten in Latino countries, resources for people in abusive situations, and other support for their community during the pandemic. In this episode of Ed Lab Live, we spoke with Yazmin Aguilar, the deputy director of Centro Latino, about ways young people can stay civically engaged and support their communities.

Ed Lab Live is a series of 15-minute-long conversations with educators, service providers, young people and others who are navigating the new world of education. Take a break with us! See the schedule for future events with links to register below. Find recordings of past events here.

Yazmin Aguilar from Centro Latino discusses ways for young people to shape their communities from inside their homes.

