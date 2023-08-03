Several Seattle School Board candidates extended their leads after Thursday’s vote count, including District 1 incumbent Liza Rankin and District 6 newcomer Gina Topp.

Rankin and challenger Debbie Carlsen are both in the lead in District 1. The top two vote-getters in each district will move on to the general election this fall. Rankin has a majority of the vote, 61%, according to updated primary election results. Carlsen is behind Rankin with about 23%.

The two other District 1 candidates — Michael Christophersen with 12% of the vote and Blaine Parce with about 4% — lost ground or stayed even after Thursday’s count. District 1 covers Greenwood, Northgate and Lake City.

If reelected, Rankin said she would continue to work on inclusion in general education classrooms for students receiving special education services. Carlsen said she’s running to be a strong LGBTQ+ representative and better connect with communities during decision-making.

In District 3, which covers Sand Point, View Ridge and Bryant neighborhoods, Evan Briggs, with 40% of the vote, and Ben Gitenstein, with 31%, are still in the lead. The third challenger, Christie Robertson, has about 28% of the vote. Incumbent Chandra Hampson is not running again.

Briggs said she would keep budget cuts farthest away from classrooms and use data-driven decisions to improve academic outcomes. Gitenstein said he wants to improve safety in schools and figure out ways to retain student enrollment.

Advertising

Residents in District 6, which covers West Seattle and South Park, were choosing from three candidates after two-term incumbent Leslie Harris decided not to seek reelection.

Gina Topp and Maryanne Wood are still in the lead, with Topp taking nearly 80% of votes counted so far and Wood with 14% of the vote. Topp said she wants to restore trust in public schools and prioritize equity when making budget cuts. If elected, Wood said she would focus on improving transparency and inviting more community input during decision-making.

The third challenger in District 6 is Rosie McCarter, with about 6% of the votes counted as of Thursday.

Vote counts will be updated daily, and the election will be finalized later this month.

With only two candidates running in District 2, there was no primary. Incumbent Lisa Rivera Smith and challenger Christina Posten will be on the November ballot. District 2 includes Ballard, Green Lake, Phinney Ridge and Magnolia.