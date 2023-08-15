TACOMA — The Pantages Theater was filled with country music fans and literacy advocates Tuesday afternoon as Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton rolled out her initiative to get more books into the hands of early readers.

Lawmakers, education leaders and admirers of the country music icon celebrated the expansion of Parton’s Imagination Library organization into Washington. The nonprofit mails books monthly at no cost to children from birth to age 5. Lt. Gov. Denny Heck proclaimed Aug. 15 “Imagination Library of Washington Day.”

Before Parton walked onstage, the Tacoma Youth Symphony performed her hits “I Will Always Love You” and “9 to 5.” Onstage, Parton gave Heck a giant copy of her book, “Coat of Many Colors.”

Folksy and charming, Parton delighted the audience with music, stories about her family life as a child in rural Tennessee and her love for reading. “Just think of all the books we’re going to put in the hands of so many children,” Parton said.

State schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal interviewed Parton onstage about the importance of reading, and Parton described her surprise when she received $100 million last year as part of the Bezos Courage and Civility award. When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos first called her about the prize, Parton said to him, “Is this a joke and is this really Jeff Bezos?” She said some of the money will go to Imagination Library.

Parton reminisced about how special it is to get a piece of mail for the first time.

Advertising

“I wanted the kids to feel like this was just for them,” she said. “When they get old enough to wait for them in the mailbox, they’re going to get that book and make somebody sit down with them and read it.”

Later, Parton — glamorous in a skirt, high heels, her signature blonde updo and hot-pink nail polish — picked up a rhinestone-encrusted black guitar and played a miniconcert, including “Coat of Many Colors.” She received a standing ovation from the audience, many of whom were wearing Dolly-inspired outfits with sequins and bright colors.

Among the audience members were teachers Erin Boniface and her mother, Leslie, who drove up from Portland to attend the event. Both are big Dolly fans — “Who isn’t?” Leslie asked.

“I know how important reading is at an early age,” she added. “My granddaughter is 2 years old and goes to bed on her own with a pile of books to look at.”

Leslie, who’s retired, said that as a teacher it was always easy to tell when kids had access to books before they started kindergarten.

Imagination Library started in 1995 in Tennessee, where Parton grew up, and since then has expanded to 11 states, the U.K., Canada, Ireland and Australia. Washington is the first West Coast state to join the program. So far, more than 2.5 million kids have received books and more than 213 million books have been delivered.

Advertising

In Washington, about 455,000 children are eligible and more than 76,000 have already signed up. Parents and guardians can sign up at https://imaginationlibrary.com/check-availability/, and a book will arrive addressed to their kids each month.

Go to https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/find-my-program/ to search for other Imagination Library locations.

States pay half of the shipping cost and partner with nearly 50 school districts, libraries, United Way chapters, Rotary clubs and other community groups to pay the rest.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families and the Office of Public Instruction provided $2.3 million last year to start the program in Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee recently added another $2 million to the pot so all 39 counties could participate. But the program is also looking for private donations to fully fund the book purchases, and Tuesday’s program, which was broadcast live on TVW, ended with a pitch for donations.

The inspiration behind Parton’s reading organization stemmed from her father’s inability to read and write, and Parton’s desire to give young children access to books.

“My daddy was so smart,” Parton said of her father, Robert Lee Parton. “I wonder what all Daddy could’ve been … with all the intelligence he had” if he had learned how to read. Robert Parton helped her start the program and lived long enough to see it succeed, she added.

Advertising

“When you do take on a charity, it really needs to be something that’s personal to you and you’re passionate about,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll do anything more important and more personal to me than this.”

Although Parton has received a warm welcome in Washington, lawmakers in other states have had reservations.

Last year, Kentucky state lawmaker Stephen Meredith voted against a bill to bring Imagination Library to the state. Meredith said he found language in some books meant for preschoolers inappropriate.

State Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver, said the bipartisan bill that brought the Imagination Library to Washington “is good for the state.”

The Dollywood Foundation reviewed 20 years of research on Imagination Library programs in the country and globally. The research found the program is popular in the communities it serves and has promoted positive changes in early literacy skills and children’s attitudes toward reading.