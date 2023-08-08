Seattle Public Schools is starting community meetings this month to discuss moving to a “vision for well-resourced schools.” And although the district says these meetings won’t include discussing school closures to save money, that issue is clearly on the table for the 2024-25 school year.

The first meeting will be Tuesday night at Garfield High School.

The definition of a “well-resourced school” hasn’t been finalized because officials have said they want community input during the process. But the idea is to have fully staffed schools with more resources, programs and services.

SPS, the largest district in the state, currently has 106 schools. Resources and staffing at some schools has been depleted because of enrollment drops over the last couple of years. Every school year, the district allocates staffing based on how many students are at each school. When schools have large enrollment drops, it can mean losing education programs, assistant principals, teachers, paraeducators, a full-time nurse, or a reading specialist.

The district was able to dig itself out of a $131 million deficit for the upcoming school year, but it’s still facing a projected $104.4 million shortfall for the 2024-25 school year. If some schools close, officials said the district could save millions of dollars.

Having many schools with low enrollment isn’t fiscally responsible, officials have said, because resources are being stretched thin. It’s a reason why even though enrollment declines are projected for the next decade, SPS is doubling the size of Alki, Montlake and John Rogers elementary schools to hold up to 500 students.

Advertising

Last month, Superintendent Brent Jones made it clear during a board meeting that community meetings about well-resourced schools wouldn’t be about school closures, but about “accelerating learning for our students and ensuring that our schools remain viable and strong for generations to come.”

He said there isn’t a list or “playbook” on which schools would close, or when that might happen. The 2024-25 school year is the earliest some schools would close, Jones has said.

Jones and four other senior administrators will attend the community meetings. The five in-person meetings will be in the lunchrooms at various schools in the city:

Aug. 8: 6 p.m., Garfield High School

Aug. 10: 6 p.m., Madison Middle School

Aug. 14: 6 p.m., South Shore Pre K-8 School

Aug. 15: 6 p.m., Nathan Hale High School

Aug. 17: 6 p.m., Robert Eagle Staff Middle School

The last meeting will be online through Microsoft Teams on Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m.