Seattle Schools Superintendent Brent Jones is moving principals around at three schools, and at least one of the decisions has drawn an outcry from students.

Cleveland High School students are planning to walk out of school Friday to protest the departure of current Principal Catherine Brown and the appointment of a new principal.

According to a statement Jones sent to families, Marni Campbell, who is currently the principal at Robert Eagle Staff Middle School, will be stepping into the role July 1. Greenwood Elementary Principal Zach Stowell will replace Campbell at the middle school.

“Dr. Campbell has a strong commitment to student and staff wellness and relationships; has a proven record of equity focused leadership and development; is absolutely committed to our students and families furthest from educational justice; and believes in transparent and collaborative leadership. She is committed and excited to be a part of the Cleveland community,” Jones’ statement said.

Cleveland students are demanding Seattle Public Schools keep Brown and block the appointment of Campbell, according to a post on a Cleveland student government class of 2022 Instagram account. If not Brown, students are asking the district to hire an “equitable” principal with input from students and teachers.

Students will be gathering at the John Stanford Center at 11:30 a.m. Friday to protest.

Advertising

Seattle Schools is confident the new principals will take time to create relationships with the school community and earn the trust of students, parents, and staff, said Beverly Redmond, district spokesperson.

“The district invests significant time and careful attention in the selection and placement of building leaders, ensuring every school has a highly qualified leader with a proven commitment to equity,” Redmond said in a statement. “Cleveland High School has a long history and a deep sense of community that will be an important part of this leadership transition.”

Campbell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. When reached for comment, Brown’s automatic email reply said she is on leave and unable to respond to messages.

On May 10, Brown sent a letter to Cleveland families that said she was under investigation by the district.

“The specific allegation at issue is that I failed to follow a directive to withhold information about changes in COVID-19 contact tracing from the Cleveland community,” the letter said. “While the process for determining if I will be subject to discipline for that is not yet complete, as you now know, SPS has determined that I will not be the principal at Cleveland High School next year.”

Campbell has been a principal at Eckstein Middle School and Nathan Hale High School. She was an assistant principal at Mercer Middle School and an executive director and assistant superintendent in the Teaching and Learning and Special Education departments. She was also the executive director of instruction and innovation at Highline Public Schools.

This story will be updated.