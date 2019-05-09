The weather is getting nicer and the last place you want to be is indoors. But in case you have to be, you may as well catch up on the latest in education news.

We’re sharing the “What We’re Reading” section from our weekly Education Lab newsletter right here.

Subscribe to the newsletter to see our favorite education stories from around the country in your inbox first, plus our best features from the week and Seattle-area education events. The newsletter also includes opportunities for readers to join the conversation.

Here’s what we’re reading this week.

What is it like to be quarantined on a college campus? A student at the University of California at Los Angeles found out when he was exposed to measles. An unnamed student had contracted the virus and attended classes in two buildings while sick. UCLA confirmed vaccinations for most of the 500 or so people who had come into contact with that student, but it “failed to locate the necessary records for 119 students as well as several staff members,” The Atlantic reports. Some had to be quarantined while the school obtained their vaccination records, including a student who had already been vaccinated in China.

You’re faced with a choice: Pay your tuition or pay for dinner. What do you do? That’s a decision faced by nearly half of American college students surveyed in a new report. They often choose to go hungry. “Many routinely skip meals and take ‘poverty naps’ because they cannot afford groceries,” The New York Times reports. “Campus food pantries are helping, but are they enough?”

We wrote about the NPR Student Podcast Challenge a few weeks ago, and now there are two grand-prize winners. More than 25,000 students in all 50 states entered the contest. The high-school winners in Tennessee told the story of people in their state who hanged a circus elephant from a crane in 1916, and how people today want to make things right. The middle-school winners in New York discussed the stigma around discussing menstruation with both teachers and other students. Listen to both winners here and stay tuned to NPR for more standout entries.