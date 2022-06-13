Students and staff at Roosevelt High School were dismissed early Monday because of a bomb threat.

The threat was not considered credible, Seattle Public Schools officials confirmed. Seattle police did a sweep and did not find a bomb or other weapons.

The school was put on a shelter-in-place alert around 11 a.m. after someone phoned in the threat, district officials said.

Students were released between 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to an email the district sent to Roosevelt families. School buses and other transportation services were sent to the school to pick up students early.