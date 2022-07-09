It was the day before the final competition of the American Rocketry Challenge, and the Newport High School Rocketry Club had a crisis on its hands.

The Bellevue school’s two rocket teams had made it to the final fly off, which took place near Washington, D.C., in May. But Team Graveyard had left behind a key part of its rocket, the payload section. The stakes were high: The upcoming launch would determine which of the final teams would take home the top prize and head to London for the international competition at the Farnborough International Airshow, the largest air show in the world.



Fortunately, with a hotel toilet paper roll and some quick thinking, Team Graveyard was able to craft an emergency version of the final piece for their homemade rocket.

“Our mindset was: ‘Don’t explode the rocket,’ ” said Vanu Rao, a junior on the team.

It was a success. After the rocket shot past the clouds, the parachute deployed and brought the payload safely back to Earth. Graveyard took first place, and the school’s other team, Meeska Mooska, came in second, beating the third place team by a longshot. Graveyard and Meeska Mooska were separated by a single foot of flight distance.

“It was just pure celebration for the club as a whole,” said Shreyas Subramanian, a junior who helps with construction and rocket recovery. Subramanian said it still hasn’t fully sunk in, but the moment Newport’s first- and second-place sweep was announced felt like a win for everybody, even though only the first-place team is going to London.

The American Rocketry Challenge is a two-decade-old event initially planned as a one-off in 2002 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of flight. It attracted a lot of attention then, and has since become an annual event, supported financially by industry and business sponsors through the Aerospace Industries Association and National Association of Rocketry, which also determines flight requirements.

Teams of up to 10 students are tasked with designing and building rockets from scratch to meet the ever-evolving — and very specific — flight requirements.

This year, teams built rockets that could safely launch two eggs more than 800 feet into the air — that’s nearly 200 feet higher than the Space Needle — and fly for 41 to 44 seconds, before landing with unbroken eggs. Each rocket is equipped with an altimeter to measure its reach.

Students representing schools and community organizations from all over the country participate, but only the top 100 teams fly to D.C. for the final competition. This year, 724 teams registered from 41 states.

Designing and launching rockets requires dedication. To prepare, the team launches in the early morning on weekends, fine-tuning details to get the launch just right in all kinds of different weather conditions — which they say gives them a competitive edge.

There’s only one field in the Seattle area they can use for rocket launches — a sports complex called 60 Acres Park in Redmond — so with soccer season in full swing and many team member schedules to coordinate, finding time for practice launches can be tricky. Not to mention that rocket science already comes with plenty of variables, making repeated practice launches a worthwhile but difficult task.

It takes anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour to prepare for a launch. That window shortens between launches if the team conducts several in a row, but each one requires just as much precision as the last.



“A few weeks before nationals a few of our team members decided to do a marathon of launches one day … by the end everyone was just kind of mentally dead, because it’s so mentally taxing being so attentive to detail every single time,” said Minghan Sun, a junior on the team who specializes in construction and data analysis.

Twice this year, failed launches resulted in an exploded rocket — but other things can go wrong, too.

“Occasionally our rocket gets stuck in trees … takes us a while to find the right materials to poke it down,” said Samuel Chen, another junior on the team who focuses on construction and communications.

When it comes to rocketry, Newport has become something of a dynasty. Teams from the Newport club have gone to nationals every year since they first started competing, said Bruce Buswell, team adviser and rocketry mentor. Buswell, a self-described “ex-NASA guy and engineer,” attributes this year’s success to the students’ passion and ability to take challenges head-on — representing the legacy of kids who came through the program before them.

“Every year they compete, they’re successful in some form,” he said. “Over time it builds up that confidence and learning.”

The team also ties their success to collaboration and the different ways of thinking each member brings to the table. It’s a close-knit group of kids, all eager to explore and experience more of this field. Rose Liu, president of the rocket club, said their combined interests, in addition to their shared love of rocketry, is what makes the team special.

“We’re able to bring those passions and then sort of use our new perspective in making our rocket even better,” she said.

The club and competition have provided students an avenue to further hone their aerospace skills and opened opportunities for internships and networking with professionals in related fields — and making an impact on the industry is exactly the point, said Katrina Hill, American Rocketry Challenge program director. “We hope that students will go into one of these areas,” she said. “The goal for us is to continue to expand the workforce — we look at our program from cradle to career.”

While the pandemic temporarily paused the competition in 2020 and drastically changed what it looked like in 2021, the people behind it have made efforts in recent years to make it more accessible for students and increase diversity among competitors.

Organizers partnered with the Girl Scouts of the USA this year to recruit more teams, and in 2019 created a grant program that offers startup funding to schools with high numbers of low-income students. Teams are responsible for building their rockets from scratch, which means raising the funds to pay for their materials too, which costs anywhere between $500 to $1,000 on average.

Hall said the organization has awarded more than $180,000 in grant funding to support schools through their first year of competition. She also wants to see the challenge grow beyond the competition itself, providing more support for educators and students even if they don’t compete.

Buswell also hopes support for the Newport program expands. He’s been running the club since his son and a few friends started it in 2013, and he wants to see more immersive STEM programs like this one.

“There’s nothing more complex in the world than rocket science,” he said. “These kids are capable of reaching super high goals if they’re given the opportunity to learn in an environment that fits them.”

But for now, the national champions from Newport High are preparing for their next big launch in London, where they’ll face off against teams from Japan, France and the United Kingdom.

The team said they have the launch logistics down. Now it’s a matter of presenting information on a single unique design feature of the rocket and what they’ve learned along the way to a panel of judges — a critical aspect of the competition.

“The guidelines for the presentation are actually pretty sparse,” said Rao. “Right now we’re in the fine-tuning (of) what everybody is going to say.”

For most, this will be their first-ever trip to London and they’re eager to explore all the sites, people and rocketry connections the city and air show have to offer. Rita Liu, a freshman on the team, says she’s eager to meet their competitors. “I feel like it will be a really good opportunity to connect with other teens from different places that are also really passionate about rocketry,” she said.

“We’ve been working for this for a long time so we’ve developed really strong team bonds … that will be a really exciting experience and very memorable one,” Chen said.

And a return home as rocketry world champions would be cool, too.