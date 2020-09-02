A new school year is already underway for some students in Washington state, and more will be returning in-person and online this week.

Wednesday marks the return for 59 school districts, including Centralia, Mercer Island, Mukilteo, Northshore, Renton, Spokane, Tukwila and Walla Walla. Some private and tribal schools are also returning. Across the state, about 94% of students will begin the year learning remotely.

After schools were closed this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, students, teachers and administrators are preparing for a new school year while hoping to avoid last semester’s issues.

However, key concerns are still unresolved. There are questions about access to reliable internet, particularly for people who live in rural areas; how to catch up on units that students may not have fully absorbed; and how to ensure safety precautions, particularly for older employees who are vulnerable to the symptoms of the virus.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be sharing news and updates from the first day of school around the Puget Sound and in Washington State. All of our back-to-school coverage can be found here.