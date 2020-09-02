A new school year is already underway for some students in Washington state, and more will be returning in-person and online this week.
Wednesday marks the return for 59 school districts, including Centralia, Mercer Island, Mukilteo, Northshore, Renton, Spokane, Tukwila and Walla Walla. Some private and tribal schools are also returning. Across the state, about 94% of students will begin the year learning remotely.
After schools were closed this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, students, teachers and administrators are preparing for a new school year while hoping to avoid last semester’s issues.
However, key concerns are still unresolved. There are questions about access to reliable internet, particularly for people who live in rural areas; how to catch up on units that students may not have fully absorbed; and how to ensure safety precautions, particularly for older employees who are vulnerable to the symptoms of the virus.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be sharing news and updates from the first day of school around the Puget Sound and in Washington State. All of our back-to-school coverage can be found here.
Share your back-to-school photos with us
We want to see your picture-perfect back-to-school photos — whether you're in the classroom or at your dining room table.
Email your snapshots to educationlab@seattletimes.com. Make sure you have permission to share the photo and send it in the highest quality format you can.
—Michelle Baruchman
Advertising
Catch up on the latest back-to-school news
As a new semester of school begins over the next few weeks, key issues remain, like to how support kids with disabilities, English learners and homeless kids.
About 60 of Washington’s 300 school districts — mostly in rural areas — are going back to school face-to-face for at least part of the week. That includes Clarkston, where half the kids are in the building at once, the water fountains are turned off, and hand sanitizer can be found everywhere.
"I am way more stressed": Students in Washington reported feeling anxious, unmotivated and uncertain about their future during this past spring semester, according to new survey results collected by students in partnership with The Seattle Times.
Some public and private schools are opting to reopen their school buildings despite advice from health officials and worry from some parents and teachers. It could be a rough start.
In pandemic learning pods, public-school parents organize small groups of children to take classes and study together with the help of a hired private tutor or teacher — provided they agree to social contracts for managing COVID-19 risk. Some worry that the pods could worsen inequities.
What does the latest research tell us about the effectiveness of school closures? The jury is still out on key questions, such as how well children spread the virus, and whether closures contain spread.
—Michelle Baruchman
Connect with us
We'd like to hear about your experience with online learning this past spring. What questions do you have for the fall? Tell us below.
We’re looking for students, teachers and parents to share with us dispatches from your experiences throughout the first week of school.
Each day, send an email to educationlab@seattletimes.com with about 100 words about how that day turned out. What went well? What challenges did you face? What are your concerns? How are you feeling?