For the first time in more than a year, students in the Seattle area will be going back to school full time and in person.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be sharing news and updates from the first day of school around Puget Sound and in Washington state.
First day back to school leaves some parents feeling ‘tired and forgotten’
The Seattle Times is publishing dispatches from local families, teachers and school staff about their experiences during this back-to-school season.
Usually I love the first day of school. This year I just feel tired and forgotten. My second grader has spent the majority of his school experience learning through a screen. Challenging as this was, we were willing to do this as a community to keep him, other children, and our communities safe from a global pandemic.
Up until today, our family has been privileged enough to keep our kids out of indoor spaces entirely to avoid risk, foregoing childcare in favor of safety. But now, after a year and a half of this exhausting juggling act as parents, we are now being asked to send our most precious, our most vulnerable back to school into an untested unknown: full capacity schools, a raging wave of a more contagious COVID-19 variant, fewer safety and mitigation measures, and no available vaccine for our youngest kids.
Our district has left important COVID mitigation measures up to individual schools, abdicating their responsibility to ensure all students, at all schools, have the layered safety measures they deserve. We lack a universal outdoor lunch strategy, regular COVID testing, and have only a limited remote option with hundreds on the waitlist.
While principals and teachers are doing the very best they can, our systems and policies are falling short. I tear up just thinking about the mountains our school has moved to support our kids and families. We are so lucky. And yet, it should not be left to luck. I’m angry because families are being forgotten, left behind and with few choices -- none of them good. Our kids and families are doing their part to keep society safe -- in many cases at enormous personal cost in terms of mental and socioemotional health. Can our policymakers offer them the same protection in return?
Back to school, but not back to ‘normal’
There will be masks, mandatory vaccines (for teachers and staff) and inevitably, a lot of first-day-back jitters.
But as hundreds of thousands of Washington students return to classrooms this week, several of the strict safety mandates that became etched into public consciousness last year are going away. Six feet of social distance? That was loosened to 3 feet last spring. And now, social distancing is only a recommendation, not a requirement. Hybrid scheduling has largely disappeared. And although removing masks during school hours is prohibited — students and staff are allowed to take them off to eat lunch.
The Seattle Times has spent the past week checking in with experts about the safety measures families and teachers can expect this school year.
Here is where you can find more information about the delta variant and picking the best mask for kids.
For details about the state’s vaccine mandate, online education and outbreaks on school grounds, click here.
