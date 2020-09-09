All remaining school districts in Washington state return to the classroom — online or in person — Wednesday.

So far, school has had a rocky start. When things go according to plan, it’s a delight. But when technical problems keep children and teachers from connecting, or when video chatting is interrupted by background disturbances or inappropriate messaging, things can go awry and cause frustration.

We’ve enjoyed spending the school day with you over the past week. We’ll be closing out our live blog at the end of the day today, but the conversation will continue beyond this space. We invite you to continue sending us your school updates at educationlab@seattletimes.com. And we may reach out to you throughout this unusual school year.

Throughout Wednesday on this page, we’ll be sharing news and updates from the first day of school around the Puget Sound and in Washington state. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and our back-to-school coverage can be found here.