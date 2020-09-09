Michelle Baruchman
By
Seattle Times engagement editor

All remaining school districts in Washington state return to the classroom — online or in person — Wednesday.

So far, school has had a rocky start. When things go according to plan, it’s a delight. But when technical problems keep children and teachers from connecting, or when video chatting is interrupted by background disturbances or inappropriate messaging, things can go awry and cause frustration.

We’ve enjoyed spending the school day with you over the past week. We’ll be closing out our live blog at the end of the day today, but the conversation will continue beyond this space. We invite you to continue sending us your school updates at educationlab@seattletimes.com. And we may reach out to you throughout this unusual school year.

Throughout Wednesday on this page, we’ll be sharing news and updates from the first day of school around the Puget Sound and in Washington state. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and our back-to-school coverage can be found here.

Catch up on the latest back-to-school news

  • The first day back to school for districts was a delight when things went to plan — and full of frustration, when technical problems kept children and teachers from connecting online.
  • Teachers unions have become key decision-makers not only on hours, pay and class sizes, but also on when and how to offer in-person classes again. 
  • At a time when thousands of children and their teachers are reinventing school on screens, places like Swan School are experimenting with the polar opposite: bringing school to nature. Rain or shine.
  • Seattle Public Schools got off to a bumpy start, with some technical glitches as students tried to enter their online platforms.
  • This mostly online school year is a golden opportunity for 11th- and 12th-graders to take a Running Start class or two. But the deadline for signing up is approaching fast.
  • No local school district we asked has allowed Education Lab to sit in on students’ first days of class, but we've come up with a few solutions.
  • With school serving as a critical resource to mental health care, parents are also stepping into another critical role: mental health responders
  • As a new semester of school begins, key issues remain, like to how support kids with disabilities, English learners and homeless kids.
  • More than 94% of public school students in Washington will be learning remotely this fall — even in some places where coronavirus risks are considered low. This sets us apart from much of the nation.
  • About 60 of Washington’s 300 school districts — mostly in rural areas — are going back to school face-to-face for at least part of the week. That includes Clarkston, where half the kids are in the building at once, the water fountains are turned off, and hand sanitizer can be found everywhere.
  • "I am way more stressed": Students in Washington reported feeling anxious, unmotivated and uncertain about their future during this past spring semester, according to new survey results collected by students in partnership with The Seattle Times.
  • In pandemic learning pods, public-school parents organize small groups of children to take classes and study together with the help of a hired private tutor or teacher — provided they agree to social contracts for managing COVID-19 risk. Some worry that the pods could worsen inequities.
  • When will it be safe to reopen all schools? It's up to us.
  • What does the latest research tell us about the effectiveness of school closures? The jury is still out on key questions, such as how well children spread the virus, and whether closures contain spread. 
—Michelle Baruchman
Advertising

Connect with us

We'd like to hear about your experience with online learning this past spring. What questions do you have for the fall? Tell us below.

We’re looking for students, teachers and parents to share dispatches from the first week of school.

Each day, send an email to educationlab@seattletimes.com with roughly 100 words about how that day turned out. What went well? What challenges did you face? What are your concerns? How are you feeling?

Here's more information about how to participate.

Use the hashtag #backtoschoolwa and we may include some of your Tweets in our updates.

—Michelle Baruchman
Michelle Baruchman: 206-652-6588 or mbaruchman@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @mlbaruchman.

Most Read Stories