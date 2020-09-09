All remaining school districts in Washington state return to the classroom — online or in person — Wednesday.
So far, school has had a rocky start. When things go according to plan, it’s a delight. But when technical problems keep children and teachers from connecting, or when video chatting is interrupted by background disturbances or inappropriate messaging, things can go awry and cause frustration.
We’ve enjoyed spending the school day with you over the past week. We’ll be closing out our live blog at the end of the day today, but the conversation will continue beyond this space. We invite you to continue sending us your school updates at educationlab@seattletimes.com. And we may reach out to you throughout this unusual school year.
Throughout Wednesday on this page, we’ll be sharing news and updates from the first day of school around the Puget Sound and in Washington state. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and our back-to-school coverage can be found here.
Catch up on the latest back-to-school news
The first day back to school for districts was a delight when things went to plan — and full of frustration, when technical problems kept children and teachers from connecting online.
About 60 of Washington’s 300 school districts — mostly in rural areas — are going back to school face-to-face for at least part of the week. That includes Clarkston, where half the kids are in the building at once, the water fountains are turned off, and hand sanitizer can be found everywhere.
"I am way more stressed": Students in Washington reported feeling anxious, unmotivated and uncertain about their future during this past spring semester, according to new survey results collected by students in partnership with The Seattle Times.
In pandemic learning pods, public-school parents organize small groups of children to take classes and study together with the help of a hired private tutor or teacher — provided they agree to social contracts for managing COVID-19 risk. Some worry that the pods could worsen inequities.
What does the latest research tell us about the effectiveness of school closures? The jury is still out on key questions, such as how well children spread the virus, and whether closures contain spread.
—Michelle Baruchman
