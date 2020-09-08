As students logged on remotely, some exposing their vulnerable housing status while doing so, the usual vibrancy of the first day — navigating new hallways, greeting familiar faces — was dulled.
“The energy, life, sound, movement of 600 kids with 40+ staff were all absent and I grieved,” one teacher said.
As we report on the first week of school, without being able to sit in on classes ourselves, we’d like to hear from you about your experiences. What went well? What challenges did you face? What are your concerns? How are you feeling? Send an email to educationlab@seattletimes.com with roughly 100 words about how the day turned out.
Throughout Tuesday on this page, we'll be sharing news and updates from the first day of school around the Puget Sound and in Washington state.
—Michelle Baruchman
