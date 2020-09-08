Districts throughout the state returned to school last week — some in person and most online. Educators and parents described the first few days as challenging and somewhat chaotic.

Screens froze. Wi-Fi access fizzled. And background noise disrupted some class introductions. (Officials have pledged to fix some of the issues related to Internet connection for this new school year.)

As students logged on remotely, some exposing their vulnerable housing status while doing so, the usual vibrancy of the first day — navigating new hallways, greeting familiar faces — was dulled.

“The energy, life, sound, movement of 600 kids with 40+ staff were all absent and I grieved,” one teacher said.

As we report on the first week of school, without being able to sit in on classes ourselves, we'd like to hear from you about your experiences. What went well? What challenges did you face? What are your concerns? How are you feeling?

