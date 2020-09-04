Seattle Public Schools (SPS), the state’s largest district, returns to online learning Friday — despite a voicemail mistakenly sent out Wednesday evening that said otherwise. Full online instruction begins Sept. 14.

The decision to start remotely comes after months of deliberation between School Board members, district officials, educators and the teachers union about how to best educate students while protecting vulnerable employees from the novel coronavirus and avoiding its spread to the community.

Superintendent Denise Juneau said in June the school year would involve some amount of in-person instruction, a stance met with opposition from the Seattle Education Association. The district then reversed its decision, after a cautionary health report and pressure from its teachers union, and recommended classes be held remotely. Some classes may occur outside.

Following tense negotiations between SPS and the teachers union, SPS pushed the start of the school year back from Sept. 2 by two days so teachers could receive more professional development. They agreed to respond to messages from families within two business days. In-person learning and services for students with disabilities is to be determined on a case-by-case basis.

