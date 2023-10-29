Ten years ago, Seattle Times reporter Claudia Rowe told readers about a promising new instructional approach at a White Center elementary school where many families struggled financially or didn’t speak English.

Earlier this year, Dahlia Bazzaz reported on a disturbing pattern of resegregation in Seattle schools, once a national leader for prioritizing integration.

And in the decade between those stories, The Times wrote about broadening access to gifted education; new ways to teach reading; disproportionate discipline delivered to children of color; steep challenges facing special-education students; and hundreds of other topics — all through an initiative we call Education Lab, a pioneering approach to illuminating both the problems and the promise of public schools.

Today we mark the 10th anniversary of “Ed Lab” with a piece by Bazzaz and Claire Bryan assessing five significant shifts in Washington education during this time. And we commit to revisiting, in the coming year, some of our biggest stories to assess whether any progress has been made in those areas.

Ever since we launched Education Lab, we’ve held fast to themes of access, equity and quality. We’ve focused not only on failures but on potential solutions. And we’ve invested in new ways of engaging with our audiences to capture their ideas and feedback.

In many ways it feels like our work has just begun.

Advertising

“We talk about it all the time, but we don’t have equity in our schools,” Times Publisher Frank Blethen said this week. “It’s incumbent on us … to make sure we provide leadership on these things. And provide the information the community needs to deal with them.”

Ed Lab at its inception was groundbreaking.

We devoted a four-person team — an editor, two reporters and an engagement specialist — to dive deeply into complex subjects. We partnered with the nonprofit Solutions Journalism Network, which espoused a new form of storytelling that examined promising approaches to see if they could be replicated. We set aside time and money for travel to see interesting things happening in classrooms elsewhere. And we experimented with new ways of finding and delivering stories, such as in-person storytelling events and “Student Voices” essays.

All of this was made possible by generous financial support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Back in 2013, this community funding was quite rare for our industry, which was already suffering financially.

The Gates Foundation, after initially committing to the project for one to two years, stayed with us for 10 and agreed to two more. And an important note: Funders have no influence over what we do, no special access to reporters, and no ability to read our work before it publishes. Those guardrails have helped preserve our journalistic independence, an early concern of some skeptics.

Little did we know that all of Ed Lab’s foundational tenets — the outside support, solutions reporting, engagement efforts, experimentation, and our steadfast independence — would become a model not just for our newsroom but for newsrooms around the country. There are now at least four other Ed Labs inspired by ours, with two more in the works. An Ed Lab “collab” — a collection of eight education reporting teams — meets regularly to compare ideas and co-produce stories that run across the news organizations.

In The Times’ newsroom, we now have similar “lab” teams covering transportation, homelessness and mental health. And we have 27 positions funded by generous community supporters.

Advertising

For education coverage in particular, Ed Lab has had a profound effect, Rowe said. When she had covered education in the 1990s, she said, it was seen as a “soft” beat for inexperienced reporters.

“Now you see coverage all over the country, in outlets everywhere, that seems to exemplify the reality: that education coverage is incredibly complicated and incredibly pivotal for so many other issues.”

Going forward, Rowe said, “Getting real about the fallout from COVID is imperative.”

Again, it comes back to equity:

“COVID exposed these gaping canyons among different groups of students. Kids that were already struggling are so far behind.”

Bazzaz echoed Rowe, saying the team — Bazzaz, Bryan, engagement reporter Jenn Smith and editor Katherine Long — will continue to dig into what became of federal pandemic aid, along with the effects of school closures on generations of students to come.

And we’ll continue to return to what she called “the perennial problem of inequity in schools.” That mission is imperative, Bazzaz said, especially given that today’s students “are much more diverse than at any time in history.”

Advertising

Long, the team’s leader, said editors from the education collaborative meet every week or two to discuss important stories such as new methods for teaching math (think artificial intelligence). Next up: a look at access to child care and early learning.

She said beyond that group of eight she occasionally hears from others around the country looking to replicate what Ed Lab has created. Most recently, she heard from an education editor in Scotland. He wondered: Could she share what The Seattle Times has done and learned?

Tipping her hat to the editors and reporters who built Ed Lab a decade ago, Long said it’s a good feeling to know the work has had such impact.

“The fact that what we’ve done has been recognized so far and wide,” Long said, “is pretty amazing.”