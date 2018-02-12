With homelessness on the rise in Washington schools and debates about funding raging, student voices are more important than ever.

If you go to a public school or university in Washington and aspire to be a writer or a journalist, here’s a chance to see your work published in the pages of the state’s largest newspaper.

The Student Voices program is back for a third year. We’re looking for a handful of college and high-school students from around the state to share their experiences in Washington’s public school systems as guest essayists.

This year, because Washington has a growing number of homeless students — more than most other states — we’re especially looking to elevate voices from homeless students or youth who might be couch-surfing or don’t have a reliable place to stay.

But we’re open to articles on any topic about school: Last year, our Student Voices contributors wrote about everything from the guilt one college student felt about getting opportunities her immigrant parents never had, to what a high school student learned when her class talked to a Trump supporter.

To fill out the application below, go to this link and follow the instructions under “How do I apply?”

Applications are due by the end of the day on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

We hope to read your application soon! If you have any questions or comments about Student Voices, reach out to Dahlia Bazzaz at dbazzaz@seattletimes.com or Scott Greenstone at sgreenstone@seattletimes.com.