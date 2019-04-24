The public education system most directly affects students. Yet we rarely hear from them in conversations about how schools could better serve them.

If you go to a public K-12 school or university in Washington state, this is your chance to share your perspective — and to see your writing published in the state’s largest newspaper.

Our Student Voices program is back for a fourth year. We’re looking for college and high-school students from around the state to share their experiences in Washington’s public school system and tell us how they would change it.

This year, we’re prioritizing the stories of special-education students and others whose needs are not being met by the public education system. This includes students with disabilities, English language learners, homeless students, students who have crossed paths with the justice system and anyone who needs more support to reach academic success.

But we’re open to any topic about school. Our last cohort of Student Voices contributors wrote about navigating homelessness as a student, making gifted classrooms more equitable and talking about race in classrooms before college. You can read these and other past columns from students here.

To fill out the application below, go to this link and follow the instructions under “How do I apply?”

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019.