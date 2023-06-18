One day last fall, Ada McDaniel walked slowly behind a Muckleshoot church, closely eyeing the cedar trees dancing in the wind and thinking about how her mother used cedars as spiritual medicine.

The cedars “come alive” in the wind, McDaniel said. “They all dance in the same way. They support each other. It makes you appreciate them.”

Walking the land has always been a habit for McDaniel, but this time she was doing it as part of a class called “Leadership for Healing,” for her doctoral degree in educational leadership at the University of Washington, Tacoma.

The program is a first-of-its-kind partnership between UW Tacoma and the Muckleshoot Tribal College and is entirely Indigenous-centered. The curriculum is packed with Indigenous authors, the professors are all Indigenous and the goal is to re-imagine the way Indigenous students are taught.

Its aim: to help more Indigenous people become educational leaders in their communities. The program teaches classes critiquing the current structure of educational organizations, policies and evaluation strategies. It also includes canoe trips and hikes on Muckleshoot land, with Muckleshoot leaders, to places only accessible to tribal members.

Less than 1% of doctoral degrees earned in the U.S. are earned by American Indian or Alaskan Native students, compared with 55% earned by white students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Indigenous people say they are deterred from pursuing this level of education because of cultural and structural barriers.

This year eight Indigenous women, and two women who have worked in tribal communities for more than five years, earned doctorates from UW Tacoma through the partnership. The women say the three-year program transformed their sense of self and ability to imagine how future Indigenous students could grow up without suffering from racism and bullying the way they did in school.

When McDaniel watched the cedar, hazelnut and apple trees on the Muckleshoot Reservation, she said she could feel her ancestors under her feet and on her shoulders, “pushing and taking care of” her.

“If you are quiet enough and you ask your ancestors while you are walking what should you do, what would you do? You can hear them,” McDaniel said. “The colonizer thinks we are crazy because we can hear things, but we aren’t crazy, they are really here to guide us.”

Healing the past

For McDaniel and many of the graduates, the program offered the opportunity to process and heal the suffering they endured growing up in school.

McDaniel attended a mostly white elementary school in Washington in the 1960s where she was the target of racism and bullying.

“It made me want to sit in the back of the classroom,” McDaniel said. “It made me feel like I could never achieve anything, being called names all the time. It just made me feel like the odd man out. I was never going to be anything, achieve anything or go anywhere.”

Eileen Jimenez, the dean of arts, humanities and social sciences at South Seattle College and a fellow student in the doctoral program, had a similar experience.

She grew up in Anaheim, Calif., and never told her white classmates that English was her second language, nor did she tell her fellow Mexican American students that she was Indigenous. Jimenez is Ñätho, of the Otomí peoples in Guanajuato and Michoacán in Mexico.

Her mom always said, “When you tell people that English is your second language, they think that you’re not able to do honors classes, they think you aren’t smart.”

This sentiment sung in Jimenez’s ears when she thought about sharing her Indigenous background. In Spanish-speaking media, she rarely saw dark people or Indigenous people represented, and Mexican Americans aren’t immune to racism. Like McDaniel, she feared she wouldn’t be accepted.

“I feel I was really in a fog [in high school],” said Jimenez. “I don’t think I understood or believed in myself. I knew I was smart or whatever that meant, I knew I was going to go to college, but I didn’t know know.”

She didn’t know why her smart friends didn’t graduate from school. She now knows that counselors telling her friends that they couldn’t get into certain colleges, or shouldn’t take honors classes, was part of systematic racism that put them behind.

Jimenez attended the University of California, Los Angeles, but because she was a low-income, first-generation student with dark skin, she felt like professors there were prejudiced against her and didn’t have patience when she was having a hard time academically.

“I am an empty vessel they are trying to fill because nothing I know matters,” Jimenez said. “And also, something’s wrong with me because I can’t learn.” Reflecting on her difficult years in school, she said, “I didn’t understand the impact of trauma on your brain.”

“I want my experience to never be experienced by anyone again,” Jimenez added.

Seeing themselves in the curriculum

The first time Jimenez learned from authors of color was when she was working on her master’s degree at California State University, Long Beach.

“I remember reading [Laura Rendón’s] article and sobbing and thinking, ‘She’s talking about me, about my community,’” Jimenez said. “I started to feel smart in some ways. I felt like I understand this. I understand the issues are in my community. I don’t have to learn them in a book, I know.”

Rendón is a professor at University of Texas, San Antonio, an educational theorist and researcher who created a way of teaching that emphasizes intellectual, social, emotional and spiritual student development.

Though Jimenez started to feel more accepted, fellow students continued to tell her not to pursue a doctorate because it would be difficult to find her way in academia, where 74% of professors and lecturers are white.

“I always wanted [a doctorate] but was always scared,” Jimenez said.

When she found the UW Tacoma’s Muckleshoot program, and learned about how it examined educational organizations, policies and evaluations with a critical eye, she knew it would be different.

Before she started the program, Jimenez feared she was headed for burnout. Now, she says, “I feel so full of hope.”

As an administrator at South Seattle College, she gets to shape curriculum and hire faculty of color. She hopes to continue that work and also teach some of her own classes, bringing art and emotions into the classroom.

“There are so many awful ways institutions harm communities, but now I feel so hopeful that maybe there is liberation in college, there is liberation in education and that we aren’t that far from it,” she said.

Blending the academic and the personal

When McDaniel was researching and writing her dissertation, she didn’t realize she was writing about herself until the second year of the program. Everything she was writing about in school systems had happened to her.

“I had to change all the words in my dissertation from ‘we’ to ‘I,’” McDaniel said.

“I was able to release a lot of anger,” McDaniel added. “I was able to understand why my parents did what they did, their ways of their surviving, how I passed on my ways of surviving onto my children.”

She got the opportunity to research the history of the tribal boarding schools and other ways in which Indigenous people were marginalized, and pair it with her own personal experience.

Another graduate, DeAnn Dillon, an adjunct professor at South Seattle College who grew up in Tacoma but is originally from Minnesota, was encouraged by her professors to drop the rigid conventions of academic writing and write in a style that fit her naturally.

“Here my teachers said, ‘We want to hear your voice. I want to hear your voice more. I want you to decolonize education. I want you to disrupt, dismantle and rebuild what you think education is supposed to look like for Indigenous people.’”

Dillon had worked at a day care and for state Sen. John McCoy, a Tulalip tribal leader and champion of Native rights who hired all-Native staffers for his office, but she struggled with career options.

The program’s professors “pushed and pulled every ounce of greatness that I never even thought I possessed,” Dillon said. “There was no way I was able to have as much confidence as I do now without all the mentors and teachers I had in this program.”

She hopes her research will one day become a book, or “even greater, a children’s book.”

Accepting different behaviors in the classroom

Another graduate, Jennifer Vasilez, a member of the Puyallup Tribe, was the first in her family to go to college. She became a teacher at Chief Leschi Schools and later a principal, the job she holds now.

The program helped her understand that she was leading education all wrong.

When she entered the program, her goals were to help the school hit certain benchmarks — reading proficiency, graduation rates.

Now, Vasilez focuses on a different mission: “How am I building a system where every single kid I serve gets to be their whole self every day, and where that gets to be honored every day?”

Different cultures define behavior appropriate for a classroom differently, Vasilez said. “In my community it is super appropriate to be very direct.”

But she feels within white, middle-class American cultural norms, being direct can be mistaken for aggression, causing some students to be suspended or expelled more than others.

“It is very, very rare in my life that I get to be in a space where everything is built from my cultural lens. It is a really amazing experience,” Vasilez said. “It helps me feel included and seen and valued in a way that doesn’t necessarily exist in other spaces for me. In a lot of spaces you have to [alternate between two or more languages] and be that thing in that space and here I just got to be me.”

Because the program started during the pandemic, it was able to include tribal members from as far away as Mexico and Minnesota. The women bonded over Zoom classes, sharing about their different tribal traditions. Next year, the program will be hybrid: half remote and half in-person.

“Our faculty cried with us, our other cohort sisters cried too,” Jimenez said. “There is space for emotion in the classroom and I don’t know that that is always centered.”

Next year the cohort will grow to 27 doctoral candidates, 25 of whom are Indigenous. It could grow larger as the years go on.

“It was a beautiful experience,” McDaniel said. “I got to learn different cultures, different traditions, I got to respect them. We became a sisterhood.”